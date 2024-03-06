Watch Now
Will PGA Tour stars emerge at Bay Hill?
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee join Golf Today live from the Arnold Palmer Invitational to discuss the state of PGA Tour competition, LIV Golf's request withdrawal for World-Ranking points, and more.
Palmer’s historic office captures his legacy
Arnold Palmer's daughter, Amy Saunders, gives Todd Lewis a tour of her father's historic office, featuring gifts from former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Congressional Gold Medal and more.
Bridgestone’s ‘Mindset’ ball improves mental game
Matt Adams goes inside the Equipment Room, presented by PGA Tour Superstore, to explain how Bridgestone's revolutionary 'Mindset' golf ball helps golfers like Jason Day improve their mental game and, in turn, their play.
Scheffler testing new putter at tough Bay Hill
Todd Lewis explains the obstacles that will make Bay Hill a difficult challenge this week and offers a scoop on Scottie Scheffler's latest attempt to improve his putting.
Reliving great Arnold Palmer Invitational moments
From "The King" taking driver off the deck to Tiger Woods' back-to-back dramatic wins, take a look back at some of the all-time greatest moments at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Is OWGR a valid representation of pro talent?
With LIV pulling out from consideration for the Official World Golf Rankings, Todd Lewis offers reactions from PGA Tour players on competition dynamics in pro golf.
Roundtable: Green, Boutier, Shinnecock Hills
The Golf Today roundtable reacts to Hannah Green's win over the weekend, Céline Boutier's second-place finish, the upcoming LPGA schedule and the news that Shinnecock Hills will host the U.S. Women's Open in 2036.
Rest v. rust conundrum Tiger’s ‘unsolvable riddle’
George Savaricas and Ryan Lavner react to Tiger Woods taking part in the Seminole pro-member this week and discuss how -- or whether -- Woods can strike a balance between rest and reps ahead of majors.
Lee must clear up short game to unlock next level
Golf Today breaks down Min Woo Lee's second-place tie in the Cognizant Classic, highlighting how he'll have to address his struggles around the greens to take the next step in his game.