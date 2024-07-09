Watch Now
Best bets for Genesis Scottish Open
Brad Thomas and Brentley Romine discuss the best bets for upcoming golf tournaments, including the Genesis Scottish Open, Evian Championship and ISCO Championship.
Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to discuss key players heading into the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, including Ally Ewing, Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu.
Best bets for Genesis Scottish Open
Brad Thomas and Brentley Romine discuss the best bets for upcoming golf tournaments, including the Genesis Scottish Open, Evian Championship and ISCO Championship.
Korda returns to LPGA Tour after dog bite injury
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss players participating and sitting out of the 2024 LGPA Amundi Evian Championship.
Thitikul, Yin reflect on Dow Championship win
Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin join Golf Today to discuss their Dow Championship win and the challenges of team golf.
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall discuss how they're managing to have fun and embrace each other's company at the Dow Championship from Midland Country Club.
Best shots from Round 2 of Dow Championship
Watch the most incredible shots of the day from Round 2 of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.