Top News

NASCAR: Food City 500
What drivers said at Nashville after Cup race won by Ryan Blaney
Syndication: The Tennessean
Ryan Blaney dominates at Nashville Superspeedway for first victory of 2025 season
Phoenix Mercury v Los Angeles Sparks
Mercury overcome 18-point first-half deficit to beat Sparks 85-80

Top Clips

nbc_lftheuswopen_schefflerintv_250601.jpg
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR: Food City 500
What drivers said at Nashville after Cup race won by Ryan Blaney
Syndication: The Tennessean
Ryan Blaney dominates at Nashville Superspeedway for first victory of 2025 season
Phoenix Mercury v Los Angeles Sparks
Mercury overcome 18-point first-half deficit to beat Sparks 85-80

Top Clips

nbc_lftheuswopen_schefflerintv_250601.jpg
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women's Open, Final Round

June 1, 2025 09:36 PM
Watch the best shots from the final round of the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
3:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
trophy_site.jpg
7:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
1:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
nbc_golf_sales_valuedprefrd3_250531.jpg
1:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
nbc_golf_starksound_250531.jpg
2:36
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
9:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
7:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
4:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_usopenrd3_250531.jpg
14:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
Related Videos

nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
03:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
01:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordaint_250530.jpg
02:33
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
nbc_golf_kordard2_250530.jpg
07:04
HLs: Korda posts her best U.S. Women’s Open round
nbc_golf_sales_valuedperfrd1_250529.jpg
01:19
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250529.jpg
09:38
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_lgpausopenrd1_250529.jpg
18:21
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_mikewhan_250529.jpg
10:10
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
08:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
nbc_golf_lf_thompsonthitikul_250528.jpg
02:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
nbc_golf_lydiakofeature_250528.jpg
06:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
iwai_site.jpg
03:31
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_golf_mayaopen3hl_250524.jpg
03:05
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lpgamexicord2_250523.jpg
08:19
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lpga_mexrivmayaopenrd1lites_250522.jpg
08:02
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_lpga_lochoaint_250522.jpg
03:49
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
nbc_golf_titleistmaguire_250521.jpg
46
Titleist gives Maguire ‘peace of mind’ on course
nbc_golf_titleistmadsen_250521.jpg
01:00
Why Madsen relies on Titleist Pro V1x
nbc_golf_mizuhord4_250511.jpg
05:34
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhoround3_250510.jpg
11:37
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_mizuhord2_250509.jpg
09:25
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_mizuhord1_250508.jpg
09:42
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, First Round
nbc_golf_blackdesertfinalrd_250504.jpg
12:29
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Final Round
lpga_black_desert_rd_3.jpg
09:21
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgablkdesertrd2_250502.jpg
07:36
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2

Latest Clips

nbc_lftheuswopen_schefflerintv_250601.jpg
02:18
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
nbc_golf_memorialrd4_250601.jpg
10:59
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round
oly_atm1500_250601.jpg
04:41
Kerr powers to narrow win in men’s 1500m race
Kenny_raw.jpg
02:31
Bednarek notches 100m PB for Philly slam sweep
mjw_raw.jpg
03:21
Jefferson-Wooden sets 100m WL in slam sweep
oly_atm200_250601.jpg
02:37
Ogando holds on for 200m win at Grand Slam Track
oly_atw200_250601.jpg
03:05
Paulino takes command to sweep long sprints in PHI
oly_atm3000_usawin_250601.jpg
05:56
Young scores 3000m win in Grand Slam Track debut
oly_atw100_jamaicawin_250601.jpg
02:42
Nugent outlasts McLaughlin-Levrone for slam title
cunningham_gst.jpg
03:09
Britt hangs on for slam as Cunningham wins 100m
bassitt_raw.jpg
03:46
Bassitt grits out long hurdles Philly slam title
spieth_site.jpg
01:55
Spieth JUST misses gallery ... and saves par
hiltznewthumb.jpg
01:53
Olympian Nikki Hiltz on how they celebrate Pride
nbc_nas_xfinitynashv_250531.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
deegan_hangtown.jpg
06:50
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
scottie_site.jpg
01:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
jett_hangtown.jpg
10:02
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown
nbc_mx_whatdriverssaid_250531.jpg
07:34
What riders said after Hangtown Motocross Classic
nbc_mx_elitomacintv_250531.jpg
36
Tomac recaps up-and-down Hangtown MX Classic
hangtown.jpg
21:06
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
nbc_mx_justincooperintv_250531.jpg
01:03
Cooper ‘toughed it out’ for podium at Hangtown
nbc_mx_plessingerintv_250531.jpg
02:13
Plessinger: Hangtown ride took ‘a lot of heart’
nbc_uswnt_usavschina_250531.jpg
08:50
Highlights: USWNT vs. China (En Español)
nbc_mx_jettlawrenceintv_250531.jpg
36
Jett ‘did what I wanted to do’ to win Hangtown
nbc_golf_scottiesound_250531.jpg
01:09
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
nbc_golf_memorialrd3_250531.jpg
14:23
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3
para_ihom_usacanadagold_250531.jpg
15:04
Sled hockey championship HLs: USA 6, Canada 1
nbc_mx_kitchenintv_250531.jpg
45
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown
nbc_mx_shimodaintv_250531.jpg
40
Shimoda: Need ‘pace’ and ‘fitness’ to catch Deegan
nbc_mx_deeganintv_250531.jpg
36
Deegan after Hangtown MX sweep: ‘It’s all mental’