 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
Last year’s champ L. Ko, Lexi fail to qualify for LPGA finale
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round
Vu wins fourth title at Annika, reclaims POY lead
Houston Astros manager Joe Espada
Astros will promote bench coach Espada to be manager, AP source says

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mindobbspresser_231112.jpg
How Dobbs prepared for first start in Minnesota
nbc_nfl_stourdintv_231112.jpg
Stroud: HOU had ‘won’t be denied’ mindset in win
nbc_nfl_pittomlinpresser_231112.jpg
Tomlin praises Peterson for being ‘dynamic’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
Last year’s champ L. Ko, Lexi fail to qualify for LPGA finale
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round
Vu wins fourth title at Annika, reclaims POY lead
Houston Astros manager Joe Espada
Astros will promote bench coach Espada to be manager, AP source says

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mindobbspresser_231112.jpg
How Dobbs prepared for first start in Minnesota
nbc_nfl_stourdintv_231112.jpg
Stroud: HOU had ‘won’t be denied’ mindset in win
nbc_nfl_pittomlinpresser_231112.jpg
Tomlin praises Peterson for being ‘dynamic’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: The Annika, Final Round

November 12, 2023 04:12 PM
Watch highlights from the Final Round of the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
Up Next
nbc_golf_annika_finalround_231112.jpg
12:28
Highlights: The Annika, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lgpa_annika_231111__667956.jpg
7:45
Highlights: The Annika, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgaannikard2lites_231110.jpg
3:33
Highlights: The Annika, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_annikard1_231109.jpg
3:44
Highlights: The Annika, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_jinyoungkointv_231109.jpg
1:29
J.Y. Ko thankful to rediscover form this season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_linngrantintv_231109.jpg
1:31
Grant proud to rep Sweden in Sorenstam’s name
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_angelyin_231108.jpg
7:27
Yin’s journey from desperate to grateful
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_231108.jpg
12:35
LPGA roundtable discusses Thompson and POY
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_totord4_231105.jpg
3:31
Highlights: 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_totojapanrd3hl_231104.jpg
8:44
Highlights: 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Round 3
Now Playing