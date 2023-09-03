 Skip navigation
Portland Classic - Round Three
Khang, seeking back-to-back wins, leads in Portland
Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy leads No. 2 Michigan over East Carolina 30-3 without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline
San Diego Open - Day 5
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula set up all-American showdown at U.S. Open

nbc_golf_lpga_portlandclassicrd3hl_230902.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 3
nbc_cfb_pennlambertsmithtd2_230902.jpg
Lambert-Smith scores second TD of game vs. WVU
nbc_cfb_pennsingletontd_230802.jpg
PSU retakes the lead on Singleton rushing TD

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jang 'had no clue' career-best round was coming

September 2, 2023 08:56 PM
Hyo Joon Jang talks through her career-best round at the Portland Classic, which featured 11 birdies.