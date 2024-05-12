 Skip navigation
Myrtle Beach Classic - Final Round
Chris Gotterup wins first Tour event in Myrtle Beach, qualifies for PGA Championship
PGA Championship - Final Round
PGA Championship field: Who’s competing at Valhalla Golf Club
Cognizant Founders Cup - Final Round
Rose Zhang rallies to win Founders Cup; Nelly Korda’s streak ends at 5 straight

nbc_golf_lpga_sagstromintv_240512.jpg
Emotional Sagstrom after CFC: ‘Wasn’t meant to be’
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangfinalrdhl_240512.jpg
HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangintv_240512.jpg
Zhang ‘still shaking’ after Cognizant comeback win

Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round

May 12, 2024 04:48 PM
Watch final round highlights from the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair CC in Clifton, New Jersey.
nbc_golf_lpga_sagstromintv_240512.jpg
2:11
Emotional Sagstrom after CFC: ‘Wasn’t meant to be’
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangfinalrdhl_240512.jpg
3:16
HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangintv_240512.jpg
2:31
Zhang ‘still shaking’ after Cognizant comeback win
nbc_golf_lpga_cognizantfinalrdhl_240512.jpg
10:39
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpgafoundersrd3hls_240511.jpg
14:44
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordard3hl_240511.jpg
14:48
HLs: Korda shoots one over at Cognizant Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lpgacognizantrnd2ehl_240510.jpg
6:00
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordaehl_240510.jpg
8:34
HLs: Korda stays ‘within arm’s reach’ at Cognizant
nbc_golf_kordaintv_240510.jpg
1:54
Korda staying patient at Cognizant Founders Cup
nbc_golf_gc_kordadeskreax_240510.jpg
2:52
How Korda’s streak stacks up to Lopez, Sorenstam
