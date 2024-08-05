 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-OLY-PARIS-2024
Shane Lowry, 17 other Olympians headline field for Wyndham Championship
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health - Final Round
After starting summer with limited status, Karl Vilips notches first KFT win
Screenshot 2024-08-04 at 6.06.36 PM.png
Record final round leads Leta Lindley to U.S. Senior Women’s Open victory

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_weathertechscc_240804.jpg
HLs: IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America final
nbc_golf_utahchampionshipfinal_240804.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_seniorwomensopen_240804.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-OLY-PARIS-2024
Shane Lowry, 17 other Olympians headline field for Wyndham Championship
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health - Final Round
After starting summer with limited status, Karl Vilips notches first KFT win
Screenshot 2024-08-04 at 6.06.36 PM.png
Record final round leads Leta Lindley to U.S. Senior Women’s Open victory

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_weathertechscc_240804.jpg
HLs: IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America final
nbc_golf_utahchampionshipfinal_240804.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_seniorwomensopen_240804.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Portland Classic, Final Round

August 4, 2024 08:21 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the LPGA's 2024 Portland Classic at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course in Oregon.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicfinal_240804.jpg
10:12
Highlights: Portland Classic, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicrd3_240803.jpg
11:45
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicrd2_240802.jpg
7:53
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassic_240801.jpg
8:29
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_LGPACPKCfinalhl_240728.jpg
5:33
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkcrd3hl_240726.jpg
3:43
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2hl_240726.jpg
5:41
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkcrd1hl_240725.jpg
3:47
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_leereax_240724.jpg
5:59
Lee trying new strategies ahead of Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
4:12
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
Now Playing