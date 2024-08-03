Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jarren Duran
Red Sox vs. Rangers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2
Loretta Lynns 2024 Day 3 - Mike Brown No 33 leads Jeff Emig chases - MX Sports.jpg
Mike Brown dominates Loretta Lynn’s Masters (50+) class through two races
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_bte_phillies_240731.jpg
Phillies vs. Mariners Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2

Top Clips

nbc_golf_utahchampionshiprd2_240802.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_moto_smxifowler_240802.jpg
Why Loretta Lynn’s is ‘pinnacle of amateur racing’
nbc_moto_smxiLLhistory_240802.jpg
Loretta Lynn’s a crucial springboard for MX stars

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jarren Duran
Red Sox vs. Rangers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2
Loretta Lynns 2024 Day 3 - Mike Brown No 33 leads Jeff Emig chases - MX Sports.jpg
Mike Brown dominates Loretta Lynn’s Masters (50+) class through two races
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_bte_phillies_240731.jpg
Phillies vs. Mariners Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2

Top Clips

nbc_golf_utahchampionshiprd2_240802.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_moto_smxifowler_240802.jpg
Why Loretta Lynn’s is ‘pinnacle of amateur racing’
nbc_moto_smxiLLhistory_240802.jpg
Loretta Lynn’s a crucial springboard for MX stars

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2

August 2, 2024 09:09 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the LPGA's 2024 Portland Classic at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course in Oregon.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicrd2_240802.jpg
7:53
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassic_240801.jpg
8:29
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_LGPACPKCfinalhl_240728.jpg
5:33
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkcrd3hl_240726.jpg
3:43
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2hl_240726.jpg
5:41
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkcrd1hl_240725.jpg
3:47
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_leereax_240724.jpg
5:59
Lee trying new strategies ahead of Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
4:12
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_cpkc_kangintv_240723.jpg
1:29
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgadanaopenfinalrdhilites_240721.jpg
6:35
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 4
Now Playing