HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul chasing Chanettee Wannasaen at Kroger Queen City
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Bristol starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins 1st NASCAR Cup pole since 2015
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Chase Sexton Jett Lawrence at the gate.jpg
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul chasing Chanettee Wannasaen at Kroger Queen City
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Bristol starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins 1st NASCAR Cup pole since 2015
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Chase Sexton Jett Lawrence at the gate.jpg
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2

September 12, 2025 07:17 PM
Watch highlights from the second round of the LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River's Bend.
Up Next
nbc_golf_krogerqueencity_250911.jpg
6:29
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fmchampionshiprd4_250831.jpg
12:15
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_thitikulkorda2_250830.jpg
0:39
Thitikul and Korda exchange great shots in Boston
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaday3v2_250830.jpg
12:34
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgafmrd1_250828.jpg
15:46
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
henderson.jpg
5:05
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgacpkcrd3_250823.jpg
9:42
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2_250822.jpg
11:53
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkchlsv2_250821.jpg
6:23
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandfinal_250817.jpg
8:46
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
08:08
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 3
Portland_2_raw.jpg
07:32
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandclassichrd1_250814.jpg
07:04
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
03:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
03:05
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
02:44
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
03:08
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
nbc_wnba_angelseg_250912.jpg
11:18
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?
oly_at_worlds_fullpreviewv2.jpg
06:21
Worlds Preview: Top storylines, athletes, events
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_wnba_playoffspreview_250912.jpg
21:38
Previewing the 2025 WNBA Playoffs
nbc_dls_matthewberry_250912.jpg
04:03
Berry gives fantasy football advice to Le Batard
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_dls_floridafootball_250912.jpg
05:33
‘Burden of expectations’ make Florida a tough job
nbc_roto_juansoto_250912.jpg
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
nbc_roto_ragans_250912.jpg
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
anthony_volpe.jpg
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
nbc_roto_kraftnews_250912.jpg
01:12
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
nbc_roto_ekelernews_250912.jpg
01:25
Ekeler’s injury opens opportunities for other RBs
nbc_roto_reednews_250912.jpg
01:16
Reed facing long absence with broken collarbone
nbc_roto_bowersnews_250912.jpg
01:03
Will Bowers’ knee affect fantasy outlook vs. LAC?
nbc_nas_bristolpromo_250912.jpg
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
nbc_ffhh_whatontap_250912.jpg
10:23
Answering Start/Sit questions for Week 2
packersjerseywhitelove.jpg
13:08
Dameshek: Packers TNF uniforms looked ‘unfinished’
nbc_dps_packerscommandersrecap_250912.jpg
06:24
GB has ‘everyone’s attention’ after 2-0 start
nbc_golf_bmwr2_250912.jpg
10:39
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
rahm.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250912.jpg
02:58
Brown a betting target vs. Eagles as top WR for KC
nbc_ffhh_flex_250912.jpg
05:27
Flexual Frustration: Flex questions for Week 2
nbc_dls_pablo_250912.jpg
13:50
Torre on Leonard story: ‘We did it the right way’
nbc_ffhh_judkins_250912.jpg
01:44
Where does Judkins fit into Browns backfield?
nbc_ffhh_austinekeler_250912.jpg
02:22
Reviewing Commanders backfield with Ekeler injury
nbc_ffhh_commandersoffense_250912.jpg
04:44
Not worried about WAS offense, Jayden Daniels