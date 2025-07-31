Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
Tigers bolster bullpen and perhaps pitching chaos with right-handers Finnegan, Sewald and Heuer
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants
Report: Yankees agree to acquire All-Star closer David Bednar from Pirates for 3 prospects
PGA: Wyndham Championship - First Round
Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 2

Top Clips

nbc_roto_helsley_250731.jpg
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_wyndhamleaderhls_250731.jpg
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
Tigers bolster bullpen and perhaps pitching chaos with right-handers Finnegan, Sewald and Heuer
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants
Report: Yankees agree to acquire All-Star closer David Bednar from Pirates for 3 prospects
PGA: Wyndham Championship - First Round
Wyndham Championship 2025: Tee times, how to watch and TV times for Round 2

Top Clips

nbc_roto_helsley_250731.jpg
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_wyndhamleaderhls_250731.jpg
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 1

July 31, 2025 02:30 PM
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from first-round action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Up Next
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
1:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishopenfinalrdv2_250727.jpg
9:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadinterview_250727.jpg
2:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woad18th_250727.jpg
1:09
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
5:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
6:16
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
Now Playing
eviannewTHUMB.jpg
11:56
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
2:06
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
2:44
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_woadintv_250713.jpg
01:39
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future
nbc_golf_lpgaevianplayoff_250713.jpg
01:40
Kim forces playoff vs Thitikul at Amundi Evian
nbc_golf_lpgaaecrd3_250712.jpg
09:10
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_mingeeintv_250712.jpg
02:16
Lee reflects on past Amundi Evian experiences
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
06:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_250710.jpg
02:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyteeshots_250710.jpg
01:12
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd1hl_250710.jpg
09:13
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_austonkimtitleist_250701.JPG
01:00
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_helsley_250731.jpg
01:31
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
06:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_wyndhamleaderhls_250731.jpg
04:37
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
scott_mpx_new.jpg
03:22
Scott off to crucial strong start at Wyndham
nbc_golf_lottiewoadsegment_250731.jpg
07:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
nbc_roto_saurez_250731.jpg
01:44
Suarez’s fantasy value dips after trade to M’s
nbc_roto_millersearspadres_250731.jpg
01:49
Miller’s fantasy stock rises after trade to Padres
nbc_roto_duran_250731.jpg
01:55
Closer Duran ‘is a huge get’ for Phillies bullpen
nbc_dps_justinherbertinterview_250731.jpg
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
nbc_dps_philipriversinterview_250731.jpg
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
nbc_dps_ccsabathiainterview_250731.jpg
12:41
Sabathia ‘feels good’ after Hall of Fame induction
nbc_simms_trivia_250731.jpg
07:41
Simms tests McCourty, Harrison with Pats trivia
nbc_simms_nfcteams_250731.jpg
16:31
NFC Super Bowl windows: DET, WAS, GB to push PHI
nbc_simms_afcteams_250731.jpg
19:02
What AFC teams have legitimate Super Bowl windows?
wilkins.jpg
03:35
Wilkins’ release from Raiders feels ‘really odd’
phils_mpx.jpg
01:23
Target Phillies, fade Mets in NL East markets
nbc_roto_valvwash_250731.jpg
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
nbc_roto_nlroy_2507031.jpg
01:25
Misiorowski, Baldwin in ‘close race’ for NL ROY
nbc_pl_dorguintv_250731.jpg
01:19
Dorgu reacts to scoring his first goal for Man Utd
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250731.jpg
02:21
Amorim pleased with Man United’s intensity v. BOU
oly_sww50bk_medalceremony_250731.jpg
03:54
Berkoff, Smith headline 50m backstroke podium
nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
03:42
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
12:01
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
nbc_pft_camward_250731.jpg
04:18
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’
oly_sww4x200f_teamaustralia_250731.jpg
13:12
Australia edges U.S. in women’s 4x200m free relay
nbc_pft_dungypreseason_250731.jpg
08:06
How Dungy approached preseason, work-life balance
new_thumbnail_lynx.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
tony.jpg
05:07
Dungy opens up about 2025 Pro Football HOF class
nbc_pft_dungyhof_250731.jpg
07:34
Dungy reflects on Hall of Fame NFL career
nbc_pft_playersfaking_250731.jpg
05:45
Why unhappy players don’t need to fake injuries