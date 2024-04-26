 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL Combine - Portraits
2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Recap: Falcons shock the football world
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round One
Grace Kim fires 64 to grab early lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry share Zurich lead, enjoying New Orleans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240425.jpg
Williams could thrive in a ‘loaded’ Bears offense
nbc_ffhh_draftrd1recap_240425.jpg
NFL Draft Round 1 recap: Fantasy takeaways
nbc_ffhh_xavierlegette_240425.jpg
Analyzing Legette’s fantasy fit with Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NFL Combine - Portraits
2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Recap: Falcons shock the football world
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round One
Grace Kim fires 64 to grab early lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry share Zurich lead, enjoying New Orleans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240425.jpg
Williams could thrive in a ‘loaded’ Bears offense
nbc_ffhh_draftrd1recap_240425.jpg
NFL Draft Round 1 recap: Fantasy takeaways
nbc_ffhh_xavierlegette_240425.jpg
Analyzing Legette’s fantasy fit with Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1

April 25, 2024 09:30 PM
Watch Round 1 highlights from the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.
nbc_golf_jmeagleroundone_240425.jpg
4:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_greenintv_240423.jpg
4:48
Green motivated by Olympics, Korda’s dominance
nbc_golf_gt_kordadiscusswithboone_240422.jpg
14:05
Korda ‘carrying the banner’ for the LPGA
nbc_golf_gc_kordaintv_240421.jpg
10:19
Korda tapped into her ‘bubble’ on Chevron Sunday
nbc_golf_gc_sorenstamintv_240421.jpg
5:42
Sorenstam hopes Korda keeps going after tying mark
nbc_golf_gc_nancylopezintv_240421.jpg
6:46
Lopez praises Korda’s poise during win streak
nbc_golf_chevronrnd4_240421.jpg
9:28
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240421.jpg
1:28
Korda after fifth straight: ‘Can finally breathe’
nbc_golf_koointv_240421.jpg
1:33
Low-am Koo confident after ending Chevron in style
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd3highlights_240420.jpg
6:26
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
