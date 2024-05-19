 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Xander Schauffele birdies 72nd hole to beat Bryson DeChambeau, win PGA Championship
nbc_indy_mclaughlin_240519.jpg
Starting lineup for the 108th Indy 500
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Practice
Gibbs, Wallace, Gragson advance to Sunday’s All-Star Race

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_xanderintvtlew_240519.jpg
Schauffele proved his major mettle to himself
nbc_golf_pga_championshipfinalrdhl_240519.jpg
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_nas_openhl_240519.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open

Watch Now

Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 4

May 19, 2024 06:28 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 4 of the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.
nbc_golf_lpga_americasopenrd4hls_240519.jpg
12:05
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240519.jpg
1:32
Korda reflects on sixth LPGA win of the season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_kordard3hl_240518.jpg
1:43
Highlights: Korda takes control in Mizuho Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhord3hl_240518.jpg
5:28
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_240518.jpg
2:38
Korda on her mentality at Mizuho Americas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhoamericard2_240517.jpg
12:10
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhord1ehl_240516.jpg
7:26
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_sagstromintv_240512.jpg
2:11
Emotional Sagstrom after CFC: ‘Wasn’t meant to be’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangfinalrdhl_240512.jpg
3:16
HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangintv_240512.jpg
2:31
Zhang ‘still shaking’ after Cognizant comeback win
Now Playing