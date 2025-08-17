 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
Akie Iwai, trying to join twin as LPGA winner this season, leads in Portland
nbc_nas_preece_250816.jpg
What drivers said at Richmond Raceway after victory by Austin Dillon
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond
Austin Dillon makes playoffs with redemptive victory at Richmond Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bubbawheel_250816.jpg
Wallace loses wheel after pit stop miscue
nbc_sbk_midohiov3_250816.jpg
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Mid-Ohio, Race 1
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 3

August 16, 2025 09:30 PM
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from the third round at the 2025 The Standard Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Macan Course in Portland, Oregon.
Portland_2_raw.jpg
7:32
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandclassichrd1_250814.jpg
7:04
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
nbc_golf_aigfinalrd_250803.jpg
17:29
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
2:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_aigrd2hl_250801.jpg
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
1:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_scottishopenfinalrdv2_250727.jpg
9:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_woadinterview_250727.jpg
02:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
nbc_golf_woad18th_250727.jpg
01:09
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
06:16
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_bubbawheel_250816.jpg
01:25
Wallace loses wheel after pit stop miscue
nbc_sbk_midohiov3_250816.jpg
08:50
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Mid-Ohio, Race 1
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
01:42
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day
nbc_nas_bigone_250816.jpg
02:21
Briscoe, Elliott spun around in Richmond pileup
nbc_nas_reddickspin_250816.jpg
01:34
Reddick hits the wall at Richmond Raceway
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
01:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_250816.jpg
08:50
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
nbc_nas_preece_250816.jpg
01:19
Preece: We need to be elite to make the playoffs
nbc_golf_schefflersound_250816.jpg
04:57
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
nbc_golf_macintyresound_250816.jpg
06:13
MacIntyre: ‘You give me crap, I’ll give you crap’
PL_Update_raw.jpg
06:23
PL Update: Manchester City rout Wolves
Unadilla_HLs_raw.jpg
14:48
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 10, Unadilla
nbc_golf_usamsemifinal_250816.jpg
14:25
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_mx_250recap_250816.jpg
04:51
Shimoda stops Deegan from clinching 250 MX title
nbc_mx_450recap_250816.jpg
06:21
Jett sweeps Unadilla for 450 Pro Motocross win
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
01:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
nbc_mx_whatridersaid_250816.jpg
13:25
What riders said after Unadilla Motocross
nbc_mx_tomac_250816.jpg
01:07
Tomac overcame ‘Achilles’ heel’ at Unadilla
nbc_mx_hunter_250816.jpg
01:13
Hunter ‘left it all out on the track’ at Unadilla
nbc_mx_jett_250816.jpg
02:22
Jett ‘manifested’ return for 450 Pro Motocross win
nbc_moto_vialleintv_250816.jpg
32
Vialle credits Unadilla podium to Moto 2 bike swap
shimodaunadillapostrace.jpg
01:12
Shimoda wins Unadilla with dad in attendance
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250816.jpg
54
Deegan reflects on second-place 250 finish
Women_sMotoUnadella.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 5, Unadilla
nbc_pl_postgame_reijnders_250816.jpg
03:30
Reijnders calls PL debut a ‘dream come true’
nbc_pl_wolmchl_250816.jpg
13:12
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man City Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_250816.jpg
03:39
Guardiola: Man City were ‘not starving enough’
nbc_pl_wolmc_postgamereacs_250816.jpg
02:09
Reijnders was ‘absolute quality’ against Wolves
cherki_copy.jpg
01:22
Cherki blasts Man City 4-0 in front of Wolves