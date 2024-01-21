 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa
PNC Championship - Final Round
TaylorMade’s filing for ‘Sunday Red’ a sign of Tiger’s next look?
Homa's shot quality shines in Farmers win
Full field: Defending champ Homa headlines at Torrey Pines

Top Clips

nbc_snf_tampatdotton_240121.jpg
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
nbc_pl_uaearleings_240121.jpg
Ings’ effort for West Ham deserves praise
nbc_pl_uamustoejota_240121.jpg
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McNeil reflects on Hilton Grand Vacations TOC win

January 21, 2024 03:42 PM
First-time celebrity golf tournament entrant and winner Jeff McNeil talks about his big win and the respect he has for LPGA golfers.
nbc_golf_mcneilintv_240121.jpg
1:16
McNeil reflects on Hilton Grand Vacations TOC win
nbc_golf_hiltonrd3hl_240120.jpg
7:01
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
nbc_golf_hiltonrd2hl_240118.jpg
5:39
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240119.jpg
2:49
Ko focused on taking ownership and repetitions
nbc_golf_emmitsmithintv_240119.jpg
1:48
Smith ‘fell in love’ with the game of golf
nbc_golf_hiltonrd1hl_240118.jpg
3:34
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 1
nbc_golf_mardyfishintv_240118.jpg
1:24
Fish feels at home at LPGA Tournament of Champions
nbc_golf_dylandreyer_240118.jpg
1:41
Dreyer details experience at LPGA’s Hilton TOC
GOLF: JUL 13 LPGA - Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
9:05
How LPGA Tour will incorporate ball rollback
nbc_gc_samaanfirstsegment_240117.jpg
9:00
LPGA targeting fan growth, brand investment in ’24
