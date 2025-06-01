Watch Now
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
Nelly Korda speaks to the media after her two-stroke U.S. Women's Open defeat about her disappointment in coming so close after playing well and her extra sense of motivation to address certain parts of her game.
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
Maja Stark joins Live From the U.S. Women's Open after winning her first major. She shares her emotions in victory, a an early-week swing epiphany she had, her thoughts during key moments and how (beer) she'll celebrate.
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
Maja Stark receives the Harton S. Semple Trophy after winning the U.S. Women's Open, reflecting on how special it is to win her first career major.
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
Nelly Korda comments on her final round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open, which she leaves with "no complaints" despite admitting the sting of defeat -- and her continued complicated relationship with the event.
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
Saturday's Valued Performance (presented by Ally) is that of Julia Lopez Ramirez, who fired a 4-under 68 at Erin Hills to move just one shot off the lead heading into Sunday's final round of the U.S. Women's Open.
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
Maja Stark unpacks her successful outing in Round 3 of the U.S. Women's Open, crediting her mindset to accept mistakes and take advantage of each moment when they come.
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
Much of the U.S. Women's Open field struggled with the treacherous 15th green at Erin Hills Golf Course on Saturday. Watch those lowlights before Mel Reid demonstrates what made the putting surface so tricky.
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
Watch highlights from Nelly Korda's third round at Erin Hills and hear from the world No. 1 before Live From the U.S. Women's Open analyzes what a win would mean for her career and the women's game.
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
Watch some of the highlights from Maja Stark's 2 under Moving Day before Live From the U.S. Women's Open agrees she looks every bit the part at Erin Hills.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.