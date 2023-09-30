 Skip navigation
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250
Talladega Truck results: Brett Moffitt claims victory
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Cantlay, ZJ dispute report of division, Hatgate
Previews - 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results

Ten Hag: Poor decisions plagued Man Utd v. Palace
Hodgson: Palace were ‘exceptional’ v. Man Utd
Every Sanders pass and run from Week 5 loss to USC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Cantlay on absent hat: 'It just doesn't fit'

September 30, 2023 01:14 PM
Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark discuss the strong close to their match win over Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, and Cantlay touches on the U.S. vs. Europe shenanigans.