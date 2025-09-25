 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round
Luke Donald says opening ceremony money comment ‘wasn’t directed at the U.S.’
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas RJ Hampshire.JPG
RJ Hampshire replaces Chase Sexton on MXoN team, Haiden Deegan will attempt to ride
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Punch Shot: 45th Ryder Cup predictions, from winning team and score to man of the match

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexlavclip_250925.jpg
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_jeepinsights2_250925.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th
smxinsider-smxfacts-250925.jpg
Jett shows strength under pressure in title races

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

U.S. Team 'galvanized' after Donald comments

September 25, 2025 06:19 PM
Live From and Todd Lewis report on the U.S. Team's reaction to Luke Donald saying the Europe Team is "fueled by something money cannot buy."

nbc_golf_jeepinsights2_250925.jpg
07:11
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th
nbc_golf_ryderm1_250925.jpg
11:24
Ryder Cup Match 1 will hinge on Bryson’s big hits
nbc_golf_ryderpairs_250925.jpg
01:48
DeChambeau-Thomas, Rahm-Hatton will open Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jeep_250925.jpg
02:53
Analyzing Bethpage Black’s pivotal closing stretch
nbc_golf_larrynelsonintv_250924.jpg
13:03
Nelson: Ryder Cup ‘still the same’ at its core
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250924.jpg
10:26
Rory can ‘continue this recharging’ at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jeepsegmentsponsored_250924.jpg
07:11
Power will help at Bethpage Black’s 9th hole
nbc_golf_foursomespairingsstudio_250924.jpg
15:19
Who pairs best with Bryson in Ryder Cup foursomes?
nbc_golf_bradleyspeech_250924.jpg
09:56
Bradley: Bethpage Black is ‘America’s home course’
nbc_golf_donaldspeech_250924.jpg
09:18
Donald: Ryder Cup ‘about pride’, not money or rank
nbc_golf_hperussell_250924.jpg
04:21
Friendship defines Russell’s Junior Ryder Cup path
nbc_golf_jostbreakfast_250924.jpg
05:41
Jost ‘emotional’ returning to play Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_lastblock_250923.jpg
10:01
U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction
nbc_golf_keegan_250923.jpg
12:50
Bradley hoping to inspire relentless U.S. team
nbc_golf_dpworld_250923.jpg
12:43
Previewing the back nine of the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jeep2_250923.jpg
03:35
Holes nine to twelve ‘most pivotal’ of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jeepinsight_250923.jpg
02:25
Insights of holes three to five at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_livefrom_dechambeau_250922.jpg
06:57
Rory-Bryson tensions heat up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerhit_250922.jpg
06:18
Wagner analyzes risks, rewards at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_livefrom_rydercupcompelling_250922.jpg
09:02
Why is the Ryder Cup so compelling?
nbc_golf_livefrom_captains_250922.jpg
23:44
Bradley puts ‘good spin’ on Ryder Cup pay question
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_morikawa_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Collin Morikawa
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_young.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Cameron Young
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_schauffele_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Xander Schauffele
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_henley_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Russell Henley
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_cantlay_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Patrick Cantlay
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_english_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Harris English
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_griffin_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ben Griffin
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_thomas_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Thomas
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_spaun_250912.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: J.J. Spaun

nbc_golf_rexlavclip_250925.jpg
03:46
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
smxinsider-smxfacts-250925.jpg
06:36
Jett shows strength under pressure in title races
nbc_moto_smxi_30board_250925.jpg
20:07
Final standings review; looking ahead to MXoN
nbc_golf_lukeryder_250925.jpg
06:35
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
nbc_golf_keeganryder_250925.jpg
04:50
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1
nbc_roto_godwin_250925.jpg
01:32
Start Godwin in fantasy with Evans, Egbuka injured
nbc_roto_mcmillan_250925.jpg
01:26
McMillan the ‘lone bright spot’ for Panthers
nbc_ffhh_hateqb_250925.jpg
02:00
Murray, Dart, Goff lead QBs to avoid for Week 4
nbc_roto_davanteadams_250925.jpg
01:28
Adams has ‘top-15' ceiling in fantasy
love.jpg
04:50
Packers’ Love is ‘top ten fantasy QB’ in Week 4
trey.jpg
02:00
Best prop bets for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
nbc_pl_bournemouthrcfeature_250925.jpg
07:35
Christie & Brooks tee it up in honor of Ryder Cup
nbc_smx_w2rcpors1hl_250925.jpg
12:34
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 1
nbc_ffhh_hate_catches_250925.jpg
03:04
Steer clear of Metcalf, Pittman for Week 4
GeorgiaSECschedule.jpg
03:13
SEC releases three annual opponents for all teams
nbc_ffhh_monygomery_250925.jpg
03:14
Montgomery, Stevenson among Week 4 RBs to avoid
nbc_rtf_indianaoverillinois_250925.jpg
05:11
Indiana has ‘serious staying power’
nbc_rtf_mateersurgery_250925.jpg
03:33
What’s next for Oklahoma after Mateer’s injury?
GundyRTF9-25.jpg
06:03
Gundy fired after 21 years at Oklahoma State
nbc_ffhh_love_catches_250925v2.jpg
14:29
Odunze, Olave could stay consistent in Week 4
nbc_rtf_imaginethatv2_250925.jpg
05:45
How can Washington pull off upset vs. Ohio State?
nbc_rtf_lsuolemiss_250925.jpg
04:13
Will LSU’s offense get on track vs. Ole Miss?
DPSRuss9-25.jpg
08:45
Has Wilson played himself out of the Hall of Fame?
nbc_golf_hpejr_250925.jpg
03:30
Bama-bound Naughton’s dream to become world No. 1
nbc_dls_nyliberty_250925.jpg
05:17
Making sense of NY’s decision to fire Brondello
nbc_rtf_psuoregon_250925.jpg
09:53
Oregon game is a ‘big opportunity’ for Penn State
TySimpson9-25.jpg
04:26
How will Alabama respond against Georgia?
nbc_ffhh_hampton_250925.jpg
14:24
Hampton, Hall and Dobbins headline RBs for Week 4
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_250925.jpg
02:58
Oregon, UCF lead Week 5 underdog picks
herbert.jpg
02:32
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers