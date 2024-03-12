 Skip navigation
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Reading between the lines from Monahan’s vague presser
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Monahan defends signature events: ‘It’s early days’
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA field should expect pristine conditions at Valhalla

nbc_pl_2robbies_mcuveverton_240312.jpg
Ten Hag ‘is not the right man’ for Man United
nbc_golf_monahanresign_Qs_240312.jpg
Monahan: ‘I am the right person’ to lead PGA Tour
nbc_golf_monahansignature_240312__986705.jpg
Monahan unpacks world tour idea, signature events

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Reading between the lines from Monahan’s vague presser
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Monahan defends signature events: ‘It’s early days’
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA field should expect pristine conditions at Valhalla

nbc_pl_2robbies_mcuveverton_240312.jpg
Ten Hag ‘is not the right man’ for Man United
nbc_golf_monahanresign_Qs_240312.jpg
Monahan: ‘I am the right person’ to lead PGA Tour
nbc_golf_monahansignature_240312__986705.jpg
Monahan unpacks world tour idea, signature events

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Reckoning is coming for PGA Tour structure

March 12, 2024 12:14 PM
The Live From crew reacts to Jay Monahan's presser at The Players Championship and ponder the new financial realities coming to the tour.
nbc_golf_monahanresign_Qs_240312.jpg
4:21
Monahan: ‘I am the right person’ to lead PGA Tour
nbc_golf_monahansignature_240312__986705.jpg
7:51
Monahan unpacks world tour idea, signature events
nbc_golf_monahanliv_240312.jpg
5:26
Monahan remarks on SSG and PIF deal at The Players
nbc_golf_monahanreax_240312.jpg
7:40
Reckoning is coming for PGA Tour structure
nbc_golf_jtwalkandtalk_240312.jpg
8:48
Inside Thomas’ favorite holes at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_roto_btetheplayers_240311.jpg
12:06
Betting market for The Players Championship
nbc_gc_rexlewis_240311.jpg
2:20
TPC lures you into playing the ‘hero’s shot’
nbc_gc_aimpointfeature_240311.jpg
6:41
AimPoint helping golfers become more ‘relaxed’
nbc_gc_lewislavnerv2_240311.jpg
4:17
Scheffler always able to ‘figure out’ his golf
nbc_gc_fieldsdiscuss_240311.jpg
14:30
Debating state of prestige, field size on PGA Tour
nbc_gc_johnsonwagner_240311.jpg
6:32
Wagner inspects the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_golf_sales_penske_arnoldpalmer_240311.jpg
1:32
HLs: Best shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational
