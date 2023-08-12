 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Tyler Reddick puts frustrating Michigan behind, focuses on Indy
Chicago Bears Training Camp
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: DJ Moore
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Indianapolis Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

JLawrence.jpeg
Jett Lawrence remains unstoppable at Unadilla
HLawrence.jpeg
Hunter Lawrence increases points lead at Unadilla
nbc_golf_uswomensamateursemifinalshl_230812.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Tyler Reddick puts frustrating Michigan behind, focuses on Indy
Chicago Bears Training Camp
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: DJ Moore
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Indianapolis Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

JLawrence.jpeg
Jett Lawrence remains unstoppable at Unadilla
HLawrence.jpeg
Hunter Lawrence increases points lead at Unadilla
nbc_golf_uswomensamateursemifinalshl_230812.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots of Round 3

August 12, 2023 06:29 PM
Relive the best shots from the third round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlucasgloverrd2_230811.jpg
1:22
Glover’s putter dialed in at FedEx St. Jude Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_seabournmoment_v3_230811.jpg
0:51
‘Speith magic’ on display at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgaround2_bestshots_230811.jpg
9:04
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots of Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_ewinganalysis_230811.jpg
5:34
Ewing’s ‘remarkable’ Round 2 at AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_aigopenrd2_230811.jpg
14:29
Highlights: 2023 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdw_stjuderd1_230810.jpg
1:11
Spieth off to a hot start at the FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_round1_230810.jpg
7:28
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcllroy_230809.jpg
4:51
McIlroy: Tiger taking burden off other players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerinterview_230809.jpg
3:35
Scheffler testing out new putter in Memphis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_coody_230809.jpg
4:09
Coody secures PGA Tour card for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_maxwellmoldovan_230809.jpg
4:07
Moldovan makes headway on PGA Tour University
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bengriffin_v2_230809.jpg
9:21
Griffin looks to attack from final playoff spot
Now Playing