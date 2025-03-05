 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Ronald Acuña Jr.
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at Missouri
No. 15 Missouri at Oklahoma Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
MLB: Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Fantasy Preview: James Wood

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodbrysonfame_250305.jpg
Would LIV Golf survive DeChambeau leaving?
nbc_roto_rbballgrizzzliesinj_250305.jpg
Who can Grizzles rely on with Jackson Jr. out?
nbc_roto_rbballroy_250305.jpg
Does Spurs’ Castle deserve Rookie of the Year?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Ronald Acuña Jr.
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at Missouri
No. 15 Missouri at Oklahoma Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
MLB: Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Fantasy Preview: James Wood

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodbrysonfame_250305.jpg
Would LIV Golf survive DeChambeau leaving?
nbc_roto_rbballgrizzzliesinj_250305.jpg
Who can Grizzles rely on with Jackson Jr. out?
nbc_roto_rbballroy_250305.jpg
Does Spurs’ Castle deserve Rookie of the Year?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Bay Hill embodies Palmer's spirit, play style

March 5, 2025 03:55 PM
Get some insight on Bay Hill, the site of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, to understand how the course and tournament that bear his name embody the legendary golfer.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250303.jpg
1:25
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cognizantrd4_250302.jpg
12:46
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_highsmithintv_250302.jpg
1:36
Highsmith plays ‘best round’ of life in victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_knappblowup_250302.jpg
1:24
Knapp triples after playing ball from the water
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cognizantrd3ehl_250301.jpg
15:41
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smylie_250228.jpg
3:05
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie in The Palm Beaches
Now Playing
pavon_site.jpg
12:55
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_speithfowler_250228.jpg
2:09
Fowler jokes with Kaufman about advantageous wind
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mitchelldahmen_250228.jpg
2:20
Dahmen, Mitchell explain ‘vucket hat,’ Zurich flop
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cognizantrd1_250227.jpg
12:24
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 1
Now Playing