Watch Now
How Bay Hill embodies Palmer's spirit, play style
Get some insight on Bay Hill, the site of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, to understand how the course and tournament that bear his name embody the legendary golfer.
Up Next
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic
Look back on highlights from the 2025 Cognizant Classic at the Palm Beaches, including best shots from winner Joe Highsmith.
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 4
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 4
Watch the action from the final round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Highsmith plays ‘best round’ of life in victory
Highsmith plays 'best round' of life in victory
Joe Highsmith talks with Damon Hack after securing his first PGA Tour win at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, discussing his process and changing his mom's travel plans as he climbed the leaderboard.
Knapp triples after playing ball from the water
Knapp triples after playing ball from the water
Jake Knapp's approach on No. 11 comes up short, and he elects to play his ball from the water that leads to an ill-timed Triple Bogey at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 3
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie in The Palm Beaches
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie in The Palm Beaches
Watch the best moments of Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra during the second round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, including Joel Dahmen's "vucket hat" tale, Rickie Fowler's perfect tee shot and more.
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 2
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Fowler jokes with Kaufman about advantageous wind
Fowler jokes with Kaufman about advantageous wind
Rickie Fowler joins Smylie Kaufman on Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra, discussing his impressive tee shot on No. 17 in the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Dahmen, Mitchell explain ‘vucket hat,’ Zurich flop
Dahmen, Mitchell explain 'vucket hat,' Zurich flop
Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell join Smylie Kaufman during Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra, explaining the former's failed "vucket hat" experiment, why their 2025 Zurich Classic plans fell through and more.