 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Full field for the 50th edition of The Players Championship
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Two-time champion Woods not in field for 50th Players
Jordan Eberle
Kraken keep veteran Jordan Eberle at trade deadline after agreeing to 2-year extension

Top Clips

nbc_golf_homaonpalmerinv_240308.jpg
Homa: API is an ‘incredibly important event’
nbc_golf_homaonharman_240308.jpg
Homa: Ryder partner Harman ‘makes me feel tall’
nbc_golf_homaaceflashback_240308.jpg
Homa looks back to first ace of PGA Tour career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Full field for the 50th edition of The Players Championship
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Two-time champion Woods not in field for 50th Players
Jordan Eberle
Kraken keep veteran Jordan Eberle at trade deadline after agreeing to 2-year extension

Top Clips

nbc_golf_homaonpalmerinv_240308.jpg
Homa: API is an ‘incredibly important event’
nbc_golf_homaonharman_240308.jpg
Homa: Ryder partner Harman ‘makes me feel tall’
nbc_golf_homaaceflashback_240308.jpg
Homa looks back to first ace of PGA Tour career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Spieth's 'this one's on me' moment at BMW Champ.

March 8, 2024 04:45 PM
Jordan Spieth reminisces a moment from the 2022 BMW Championship when opting for a shot from the fairway bunker did not go as planned despite caution from his caddy.
Up Next
nbc_golf_homaonpalmerinv_240308.jpg
1:11
Homa: API is an ‘incredibly important event’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_homaonharman_240308.jpg
1:16
Homa: Ryder partner Harman ‘makes me feel tall’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_homaaceflashback_240308.jpg
1:04
Homa looks back to first ace of PGA Tour career
Now Playing
nbc_golf_alligatorflashback_240308.jpg
1:08
Kaufman jokes about running away from alligator
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spiethbunkerflashback_240308.jpg
2:36
Spieth’s ‘this one’s on me’ moment at BMW Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spiethonpalmer_240308.jpg
1:22
Spieth recalls Palmer story night at Champs Dinner
Now Playing
nbc_golf_zalatorisinterview_240308.jpg
1:02
Zalatoris’ putter, driver changes pay off at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lowryinterview_240308.jpg
1:04
Lowry reflects on patience after Round 2 at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerlookin_240308__627465.jpg
4:04
Inside Scheffler’s attempts to improve putting
Now Playing
nbc_golf_puertoricoopenrd2hilite_240308.jpg
6:04
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryrd1ranalysis_240307.jpg
11:00
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roryrd1reax_240307__831993.jpg
2:55
Spieth recaps roller-coaster Rd. 1 at API
Now Playing