Spieth's 'this one's on me' moment at BMW Champ.
Jordan Spieth reminisces a moment from the 2022 BMW Championship when opting for a shot from the fairway bunker did not go as planned despite caution from his caddy.
Homa: API is an ‘incredibly important event’
Max Homa shares his thoughts on the legacy of Arnold Palmer and how the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is a "staple" of the PGA Tour.
Homa: Ryder partner Harman ‘makes me feel tall’
Max Homa joins the Golf Channel broadcast at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and looks back on his Ryder Cup pairing with Brian Harman, calling it "the most fun on a golf course I've ever had."
Homa looks back to first ace of PGA Tour career
Max Homa joins Smylie Kaufman to revisit his first-ever PGA Tour ace at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Kaufman jokes about running away from alligator
Smylie Kaufman jokes with Jordan Spieth about the time he had to run away from an alligator at the 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Jordan Spieth reminisces a moment from the 2022 BMW Championship when opting for a shot from the fairway bunker did not go as planned despite caution from his caddy.
Spieth recalls Palmer story night at Champs Dinner
Jordan Spieth describes the special occasion of his Masters Champions Dinner in 2016, which turned into a night of trading Arnold Palmer stories.
Zalatoris’ putter, driver changes pay off at API
Will Zalatoris reflects on the "long road" he's traveled since his back surgery and shares why changes to his putter and driver have been successful through two rounds at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Lowry reflects on patience after Round 2 at API
Shane Lowry hasn't won on the PGA Tour since 2019 and chats with Damon Hack about practicing "patience" in chasing that elusive victory after Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Inside Scheffler’s attempts to improve putting
Brandel Chamblee explains the mechanics behind Scottie Scheffler's ball striking and Todd Lewis provides the latest on Scheffler's efforts to get better on the green.
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande.
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1
The Golf Central crew breaks down Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, describing how he struggled with his putter at Bay Hill.