Watch Now
McNealy jars one-hop birdie on tough No. 14
Maverick McNealy holes out in spectacular fashion from 43 yards out to birdie No. 14, the most difficult hole at The Players Championship on the day.
Up Next
McNealy jars one-hop birdie on tough No. 14
McNealy jars one-hop birdie on tough No. 14
Maverick McNealy holes out in spectacular fashion from 43 yards out to birdie No. 14, the most difficult hole at The Players Championship on the day.
The Players’ mystique in full force after 50 years
The Players' mystique in full force after 50 years
There's no setting or history on the PGA Tour quite like The Players Championship. Who will add their name to the event's legacy this year?
Ghim shoots clutch 63-foot chip-in at No. 17
Ghim shoots clutch 63-foot chip-in at No. 17
After hitting a tee shot that barely stayed on the green, Doug Ghim shoots a 63-foot chip-in for birdie at No. 17 in Round 3 of The Players Championship.
PGA Tour Policy Board could meet Saudi investors
PGA Tour Policy Board could meet Saudi investors
Rex and Lav provide the latest update on the PGA Tour-PIF negotiations, where player directors have been "strongly encouraged" to meet with Saudi investors.
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 2
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 2
Check out the best, and worst shots from the iconic No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass during Round 2 of The Players Championship.
Attempting to re-create McIlroy’s impressive shot
Attempting to re-create McIlroy's impressive shot
Johnson Wagner joins Live From and attempts to re-create Rory McIlroy's "tremendous" shot during The Players Championship 2024.
Scheffler fighting through neck injury at Players
Scheffler fighting through neck injury at Players
Todd Lewis reports on Scottie Scheffler's neck injury at The Players Championship, explaining how the world No. 1 has remained in contention despite facing adversity.
Clark was the ‘story of the day’ during Round 2
Clark was the 'story of the day' during Round 2
The Live From crew look at the leaderboard through day two of The Players Championship 2024, where Wyndham Clark has turned heads with an impressive performance.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
Check out the best moments from Round 2 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, where Wyndham Clark has the lead.
Best of Kaufman’s ‘Happy Hour’ at The Players
Best of Kaufman's 'Happy Hour' at The Players
Watch the best moments from Smylie Kaufman's 'Friday Happy Hour' at The Players Championship, which included appearances from Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman and Kevin Kisner.
Lee drains 60-foot putt on No. 17 at The Players
Lee drains 60-foot putt on No. 17 at The Players
Kevin Kisner and Smylie Kaufman react to a jubilant Min Woo Lee after sinking a lengthy birdie putt on the island green and flashback to the longest putt made on No. 17, done by Jhonattan Vegas.