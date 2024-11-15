 Skip navigation
Top News

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round Two
Justin Lower leads with Kevin Kisner T-4 in PGA Tour’s Bermuda event
NBA: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
Kiyan Anthony will follow in his father Carmelo’s footsteps and go to Syracuse
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round Two
With LPGA girlfriend by his side, Egor Eroshenko, first Russian to play on PGA Tour, makes cut

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorimfirstinterview_v2_241115.jpg
Amorim takes in Old Trafford for the first time
nbc_fnia_chargersintv2_241115.jpg
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence
nbc_dls_dianarussini_24115.jpg
Bears, Giants have questions to answer in Week 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2

November 15, 2024 04:15 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton Parish, Bermuda.
nbc_golf_butterfieldrd2_241115.jpg
11:17
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_hardyholeout_241115.jpg
0:40
Hardy holes out for albatross in Bermuda
nbc_golf_butterfieldrd1_241114.jpg
10:13
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_gabbyherzig_241112.jpg
9:51
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241112.jpg
10:12
Roundtable: Reduced PGA Tour fields a good idea?
nbc_golf_gt_mcnealyintv_241112.jpg
10:23
McNealy unpacks inequity of points earned on Tour
pga_tour.jpg
8:43
What is Tour’s goal with field reduction proposal?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_241111.jpg
1:13
Top shots from 2024 World Wide Tech Championship
nbc_golf_worldwidefinalrd_241110.jpg
6:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
worldwide.jpg
9:58
HLs: World Wide Technology Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_hosslerace_241108.jpg
1:17
Did it go in? Hossler unsure of hole-in-one
nbc_golf_worldwiderd2_241108.jpg
11:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
