HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton Parish, Bermuda.
Hardy holes out for albatross in Bermuda
Watch has Nick Hardy sinks an incredible hole-in-one for the albatross during Round 2 of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton Parish, Bermuda.
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
The Athletic's Gabby Herzig joins Golf Central to give her career major predictions on some of the top golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.
Roundtable: Reduced PGA Tour fields a good idea?
The Golf Today roundtable considers the PGA Tour's new rule proposals -- particularly about reduced field sizes -- along with how to fix the FedExCup Fall, Rory McIlroy's comments on the playoff and more.
McNealy unpacks inequity of points earned on Tour
Maverick McNealy joins Golf Today to provide insight into his methodology of inequity found in the FedEx Cup points system and his role on the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council.
What is Tour’s goal with field reduction proposal?
The Golf Today roundtable unpacks the upcoming decision regarding the PGA Tour's proposal on reducing field sizes for events, the "issues" that may arise as a result, and much more.
Top shots from 2024 World Wide Tech Championship
Relive the best shots from the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship on the PGA Tour, including Austin Eckroat and Justin Lower.
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
Watch highlights from the fourth and final round of the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, presented by Ecolab.
HLs: World Wide Technology Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, presented by Ecolab.
Did it go in? Hossler unsure of hole-in-one
Beau Hossler dropped a hole-in-one on No. 11 during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, presented by Ecolab.