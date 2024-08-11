Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 2

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Needing win to extend playoffs streak, Matt Kuchar takes lead at delayed Wyndham
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/qk3jkaptplqxog06bs6w
Five prospects with everything to gain at the Elite 24
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/khtmlhwnfmwvomjciveg
Four-star ATH Messiah Delhomme breaks down commitment to Maryland
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupqualsrichmond_240810.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Richmond
nbc_smx_unadilla450recap_240810.jpg
Sexton wins fourth straight overall at Unadilla
nbc_smx_unadilla250recap_240810.jpg
Deegan, Kitchen trade 250 Moto blows at Unadilla

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Needing win to extend playoffs streak, Matt Kuchar takes lead at delayed Wyndham
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/qk3jkaptplqxog06bs6w
Five prospects with everything to gain at the Elite 24
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/khtmlhwnfmwvomjciveg
Four-star ATH Messiah Delhomme breaks down commitment to Maryland
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupqualsrichmond_240810.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Richmond
nbc_smx_unadilla450recap_240810.jpg
Sexton wins fourth straight overall at Unadilla
nbc_smx_unadilla250recap_240810.jpg
Deegan, Kitchen trade 250 Moto blows at Unadilla

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 2

August 10, 2024 08:57 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the second round of the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Up Next
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd2_240810.jpg
12:07
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd1_240809.jpg
6:18
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tlweisreport_240809.jpg
3:21
Weather factors force Wyndham Championship delay
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_chichirodriguez_240809.jpg
4:40
Remembering Chi Chi Rodriguez’s life and legacy
Now Playing
oly24_hlf_gow_6644_wyndhamupdate_240808.jpg
4:52
Debby throws wrinkle into Wyndham Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lewishit_240807.jpg
5:53
FedExCup spots on the line at Wyndham Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske16x9_240729.jpg
1:20
Top moments from The 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_greysermanint_240728.jpg
1:48
Greyserman surprises for 2nd place at 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_vegas_240728.jpg
4:19
Vegas’s 3M Open win ‘a remarkable story’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mfinalroundhlV2_240728.jpg
7:09
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penske_yt_240727.jpg
1:19
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mround3hl_240727.jpg
10:34
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 3
Now Playing