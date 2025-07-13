Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
Watch the best shots from the fourth and final round of the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
Watch the top moments and best action from the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
Rory McIlroy used an impressive putter to fuel his rise up the leaderboard during Saturday's action at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he put himself in prime position for a title ahead of Sunday's final round.
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Watch the top moments and best action from the third round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and top moments from the second round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
Mike Tirico looks at the back nine of Royal Portrush, which features iconic holes such as Calamity Corner that will add to the drama of The Open Championship.
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
Mike Tirico takes you through the front nine of Royal Portrush, 2025 site of The Open Championship, the final men's major of the golf season.
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.