Top News

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Hunter Brown bounces back, Drew Thorpe debuts, Shane Baz looms
New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings
New Orleans fantasy basketball season recap
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Panthers top Oilers 4-1 for 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Finals

Top Clips

image.png
Clemonses learn French mac n’ cheese from Top Chef
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240610.jpg
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Best shots from Memorial Tournament

June 10, 2024 03:46 PM
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Memorial Tournament, where Scottie Scheffler continued his dominance with a one-shot victory over Collin Morikawa.
Up Next
nbc_golf_harrington_240610.jpg
15:30
Harrington at WGHOF: ‘Everything is possible’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_memorial_240610.jpg
1:52
Highlights: Best shots from Memorial Tournament
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgamemorialrd4ehlv2_240609.jpg
8:43
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_colinmorikawaintv_240609.jpg
2:27
Morikawa looks ahead after loss at The Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerpinehurst_240609.jpg
1:31
Scheffler must adjust his game for U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_240608.jpg
0:59
Morikawa T2 on Moving Day at Memorial Tournament
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgapiflatest_240608.jpg
5:08
McIlroy: PIF talks moving in ‘right direction’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawa3rdround_240608.jpg
4:57
Patience in Round 3 puts Morikawa in contention
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcschefflerround3_240608.jpg
8:03
Scheffler ‘resilient’ after eventful third round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_scottieschefflerrd3hl_240608.jpg
2:36
HL: Scheffler struggles in Round 3, remains on top
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_memorialrd3hl_240608.jpg
10:09
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethcut_240607.jpg
3:38
Spieth’s wrist may continue causing him trouble
Now Playing