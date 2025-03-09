Watch Now
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Final Round
Look back at the biggest moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
Bradley after -8 Rd 4: My kids are good luck charm
Keegan Bradley closed out the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a final round 64 while becoming the first person to ever break 30 on either side at Bay Hill. Part of the credit, he says, goes to his kids.
Morikawa, Henley displaying ‘confidence’ at API
Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, and Mark Rolfing examine big third-rounds from Collin Morikawa and Russell Henley at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including why both golfers are playing with "tremendous confidence."
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 3
Relive third-round action from the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill Golf Course in Bay Hill, Florida.
Åberg finds water twice for disaster triple bogey
Ludvig Åberg was within striking distance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but two shots into the water en route to a triple bogey on hole 8 sent his tournament score over par.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill Golf Course in Bay Hill, Florida.
Day: Special to shake Palmer’s hand after 2016 API
Jason Day joins Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra, reflecting on his Arnold Palmer Invitational win in 2016, shaking hands with the golf legend afterward and how he closed out the win.
JT jokes about 2021 Players bounce: Not THAT lucky
Justin Thomas joins Smylie Kaufman and Kevin Kisner on Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra, jokingly downplaying his bounce on 18 in the 2021 Players Championship before admitting it was indeed extremely fortunate.
Clark gets relief as ball lands in own pitch mark
Watch the moment where Wyndham Clark got relief at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after cameras determined his third tee shot landed in his own pitch mark.