 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Nearing end of short spring, Dodgers, Cubs make final preparations for season opener in Japan
NHL: NHL Draft
Artyom Levshunov recalled by Chicago, could make NHL debut this week
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Final Round
With stunning chip-in, Russell Henley rallies past Collin Morikawa to win Arnold Palmer Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_pl_earleua_250309.jpg
Hudson-Odoi blossoming into an elite winger
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250309.jpg
Cucurella ‘shows up every game’ for Chelsea
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250309.jpg
Arteta storms off after title race question

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Nearing end of short spring, Dodgers, Cubs make final preparations for season opener in Japan
NHL: NHL Draft
Artyom Levshunov recalled by Chicago, could make NHL debut this week
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Final Round
With stunning chip-in, Russell Henley rallies past Collin Morikawa to win Arnold Palmer Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_pl_earleua_250309.jpg
Hudson-Odoi blossoming into an elite winger
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250309.jpg
Cucurella ‘shows up every game’ for Chelsea
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250309.jpg
Arteta storms off after title race question

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Final Round

March 9, 2025 05:35 PM
Look back at the biggest moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bradleyint_250309.jpg
1:25
Bradley after -8 Rd 4: My kids are good luck charm
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250308.jpg
1:33
Morikawa, Henley displaying ‘confidence’ at API
Now Playing
mpx_round_3.jpg
5:32
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd3_250308.jpg
11:36
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_abergtriple_250308.jpg
1:07
Åberg finds water twice for disaster triple bogey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd2_250307.jpg
10:37
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_daysound_250307.jpg
1:37
Day: Special to shake Palmer’s hand after 2016 API
Now Playing
jt_site.jpg
1:02
JT jokes about 2021 Players bounce: Not THAT lucky
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkshot_250307.jpg
1:14
Clark gets relief as ball lands in own pitch mark
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_puertoricord2_250307.jpg
5:02
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 2
Now Playing