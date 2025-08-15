Watch Now
Highlights: Scheffler, 2025 BMW Championship, R1
Watch the best shots from Scottie Scheffler's first round at the BMW Championship hosted by Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.
McIntyre’s putter on fire at the BMW Championship
Explore the numbers on Robert McIntyre's superb day of putting in the first round of the BMW Championship.
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots from Round 1 of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Owings Mills, Maryland.
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
Robert MacIntyre takes command during the first round of the BMW Championship with a few impressive long distance putts.
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland joins Golf Channel to analyze his strong showing in the opening round of the 2025 BMW Championship before reflecting on the season as a whole, which he says 'hasn't been very good'.
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
Dive into the numbers behind Keegan Bradley's improbable victory at last year's BMW Championship before he takes to Caves Valley Golf Club this weekend in defense of his title.
Top shots from 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship
Relive the most memorable shots and stats from the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where Justin Rose scored his 12th PGA Tour victory in a three-hole playoff with J.J. Spaun.
HLs: Rose wins thrilling FedEx St. Jude playoff
Look back at some of Justin Rose's best moments from Sunday's final round action at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he outlasted J.J. Spaun in a thrilling three-hole playoff finish for the win.
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
Watch the best highlights from the fourth round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship featuring a playoff at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
Tommy Fleetwood recounts his emotions after narrowly missing out on his first PGA Tour win at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he "didn't do enough" to hold his grip on the leaderboard's top spot on Sunday.
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
Look back at some of Scottie Scheffler's best moments from Saturday's third-round action at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he surged up the leaderboard to threaten Tommy Fleetwood's one-shot lead.