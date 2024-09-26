 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Tom Kim brings the sound, Scottie Scheffler and U.S. deliver the fury at Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Tom Kim calls out ‘too quiet’ Canadian fans after Presidents Cup sweep
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 2 foursomes at Royal Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_prescupday1hl_240926.jpg
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball matches
nbc_golf_kizandscheffler_240926.jpg
Things getting ‘chippy’ at Presidents Cup
nbc_roto_rfsharrisondaniels_240926.jpg
Harrison Jr., Daniels headline Cards-Commanders

Watch Now

Team USA speaks after sweeping Day 1 four ball

September 26, 2024 06:25 PM
Listen to Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, Scottie Scheffler and Sahith Theegala recap Day 1 of the Presidents Cup, where Americans got off to a 5-0 start after sweeping four ball.
nbc_golf_uspresser_240926.jpg
10:40
Team USA speaks after sweeping Day 1 four ball
nbc_golf_prescupday1hl_240926.jpg
16:58
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball matches
nbc_golf_kizandscheffler_240926.jpg
1:40
Things getting ‘chippy’ at Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_scottieandkim_240926.jpg
3:24
‘What was that?!’ Scheffler, Kim trade chirps
nbc_golf_hugheschugging_240926.jpg
0:32
Hughes chugs beer to kick off 2024 Presidents Cup
prescuprydercup.jpg
13:24
USA performance at Presidents Cup vs. Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rexlavinternationalcanwin_240925.jpg
6:22
Can Internationals pull off Presidents Cup upset?
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerseg_240925.jpg
6:13
Wagner breaks down 1st tee at Royal Montreal
nbc_golf_livefrom_homasitting_240925.jpg
3:33
Homa sitting for Presidents Cup fourball matches
nbc_golf_livefrom_4ballannouncementv2_240925.jpg
11:23
U.S., International teams set fourball matchups
cantlaymatsuyama.jpg
12:15
Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball preview
nbc_golf_livefrom_keeganpresser_240925.jpg
16:33
Bradley enjoying ‘special week’ at Presidents Cup
