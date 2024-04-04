 Skip navigation
Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Lottie Woad survives windy day to lead Augusta National Women’s Amateur by two
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Tee times, how to watch the final round
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Laney Frye narrowly advances to Augusta National after bizarre water ball on last hole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgamereaction_240404.jpg
Chelsea shock Manchester United in chaotic 4-3 win
nbc_golf_anwaround2hlv2_240404.jpg
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
nbc_pl_chegoal4_240404.jpg
Palmer secures Chelsea’s 4-3 win v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McIlroy waits for ball to drop in cup for birdie

April 4, 2024 04:28 PM
Rory McIlroy patiently waits for his putt to drop in from the edge of the cup for birdie on No. 8 during the first round of the Valero Texas Open.
