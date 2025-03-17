 Skip navigation
McIlroy seals second Players Championship win

March 17, 2025 09:54 AM
It was a formality at this point, but watch the winning putt from Rory McIlroy to officially seal his second Players Championship title in a playoff over J.J. Spaun.
nbc_golf_lfinstantreax_250317.jpg
3:50
Rory beats demons, shows greatness in playoff
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250317.jpg
1:20
Spaun: Was committed to shot on 17, hit ‘too good’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryintv_250317.jpg
1:57
Rory: ‘Unbelievably proud’ to win second Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunwater_250317.jpg
1:05
Spaun splashes hole 17 tee shot in Players playoff
Now Playing
nbc_golf_theplayersrd4short_v2_250316.jpg
14:53
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_formatrorywin_250316.jpg
9:44
Losing Players wouldn’t be ‘crusher’ for McIlroy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250316.jpg
13:36
‘Steely nerves’ help Spaun force Players playoff
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnsonsegment_250316.jpg
3:40
Wagner aces Rory, Spaun chips at Players 16th hole
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryescapes_250316.jpg
7:30
McIlroy’s escapes proving pivotal at The Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaun18_250316.jpg
1:30
Spaun’s winning putt settles JUST short at Players
Now Playing