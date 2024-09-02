Watch Now
Top moments from the 2024 Tour Championship
Take a look at some of the best moments from the 2024 Tour Championship, featuring highlights from tournament winner Scottie Scheffler, as well as Russell Henley and Sam Burns.
Top moments from the 2024 Tour Championship
Best moments from the 2024 PGA Tour season
The Golf Today crew looks back on some of the most memorable moments of the 2024 PGA Tour season, including Bryson DeChambeau's U.S. Open victory over Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler's exceptional run.
McIlroy says he ‘hit a bit of a wall’ this season
The Golf Today crew reacts to Rory McIlroy's comments in his latest press conference about cutting down his playing schedule during the 2025 season.
Previewing Presidents Cup captain’s picks, rosters
Taylor Zarzour and Rex Hoggard join Golf Today to discuss expectations for Presidents Cup Captain's picks, why the International Team "needs to win" and how Keegan Bradley fits into things.
Scheffler reflects on historic 2024 season
After winning the Tour Championship, Scottie Scheffler joins Golf Central to recall some of his favorite moments from each of his seven tournament wins and gold medal victory this season.
Comparing all facets of Scheffler’s, Tiger’s games
Brandel Chamblee sees Scottie Scheffler as "very much the equivalent" to Tiger Woods in terms of tee-to-green strokes gained. He and Golf Central walk through and compare all aspects of the two golf legends' games.
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and highlights from the final round of the Tour Championship — the finale of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scheffler: 2024 journey ‘hard to put into words’
Scottie Scheffler reflects on his final day of action at the Tour Championship as well as the wildly successful year he has had.
East Lake Foundation makes difference in community
Ilham Askia, CEO of the East Lake Foundation, describes how the organization has assisted the community around East Lake Golf Course.
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting in Tour Champ. Rd. 3
Scottie Scheffler gained two strokes in the third round of the Tour Championship, the final event in the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs. Look at his putting game by the numbers, presented by CDW Intelligence Center.
Scheffler looks ‘unbeatable’ on moving day
Scottie Scheffler's performance at the Tour Championship on Moving Day (presented by Penske) and improvement in the putting game has put him on pace for one of the best seasons ever played.