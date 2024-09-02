 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
AUTO: SEP 01 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Winners, losers after a Southern 500 won by Chase Briscoe
2024 US Open - Day 8
Jessica Pegula into U.S. Open quarterfinals, eyes first major semifinal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_tourmoments_240902.jpg
Best moments from the 2024 PGA Tour season
nbc_golf_gt_roryreactions_240902.jpg
McIlroy says he ‘hit a bit of a wall’ this season
2168454553_copy.jpg
Previewing Presidents Cup captain’s picks, rosters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
AUTO: SEP 01 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Winners, losers after a Southern 500 won by Chase Briscoe
2024 US Open - Day 8
Jessica Pegula into U.S. Open quarterfinals, eyes first major semifinal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_tourmoments_240902.jpg
Best moments from the 2024 PGA Tour season
nbc_golf_gt_roryreactions_240902.jpg
McIlroy says he ‘hit a bit of a wall’ this season
2168454553_copy.jpg
Previewing Presidents Cup captain’s picks, rosters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top moments from the 2024 Tour Championship

September 2, 2024 02:34 PM
Take a look at some of the best moments from the 2024 Tour Championship, featuring highlights from tournament winner Scottie Scheffler, as well as Russell Henley and Sam Burns.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240902.jpg
1:27
Top moments from the 2024 Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_tourmoments_240902.jpg
8:12
Best moments from the 2024 PGA Tour season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roryreactions_240902.jpg
4:31
McIlroy says he ‘hit a bit of a wall’ this season
Now Playing
2168454553_copy.jpg
7:33
Previewing Presidents Cup captain’s picks, rosters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieoncentral_240901.jpg
11:57
Scheffler reflects on historic 2024 season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieandtiger_240901.jpg
7:01
Comparing all facets of Scheffler’s, Tiger’s games
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourchampionshiprd4_240901.jpg
19:18
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_240901.jpg
4:38
Scheffler: 2024 journey ‘hard to put into words’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_askiaintv_240831.jpg
5:52
East Lake Foundation makes difference in community
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_tourchamprd3_240831.jpg
0:54
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting in Tour Champ. Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240831.jpg
1:38
Scheffler looks ‘unbeatable’ on moving day
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottiesound_240831.jpg
3:48
Scheffler fights off wind, keeps Tour Champ. lead
Now Playing