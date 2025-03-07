 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Watkins scores 31 to lead No. 2 USC past Indiana 84-79 and into the Big Ten Tournament semifinals
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round Two
Wyndham Clark cleared of rules infraction related to pitch mark on third hole in Round 2 at Bay Hill
Michigan State v Maryland
How to watch Northwestern vs No. 13 Maryland : Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

Top Clips

nbc_roto_baseball_leiter_250307.jpg
Rangers’ Leiter offers ‘massive value’ in drafts
nbc_roto_bamaauburn_250307.jpg
No. 7 Alabama has ‘urgency’ against No. 1 Auburn
oly_sbwhp_maddiemastrorun1_250307.jpg
Mastro stomps halfpipe qualifying at Snow League

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Clark gets relief as ball lands in own pitch mark

March 7, 2025 02:15 PM
Watch the moment where Wyndham Clark got relief at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after cameras determined his third tee shot landed in his own pitch mark.
nbc_golf_pga_puertoricord2_250307.jpg
5:02
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_bayhillrd1_250306.jpg
12:20
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_lacavaintv_250306.jpg
2:00
LaCava reflects on caddying API alongside son
nbc_golf_kimholeout_250306.jpg
0:38
Si Woo Kim records chip-in birdie at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_puertoricoopen_250306.jpg
8:13
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_palmercdwlenovo_250305.jpg
1:11
How Bay Hill embodies Palmer’s spirit, play style
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250303.jpg
1:25
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_cognizantrd4_250302.jpg
12:46
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 4
nbc_golf_highsmithintv_250302.jpg
1:36
Highsmith plays ‘best round’ of life in victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_knappblowup_250302.jpg
1:24
Knapp triples after playing ball from the water
