Schauffele hoping to trust swing at The Players
After recovering from a rib injury and making the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Xander Schauffele talks about his desire to dial in his swing at The Players Championship.
Peete’s journey from peddler to PGA Tour champion
Jaime Diaz looks back at the extraordinary story of Calvin Peete, who took a permanently bent left arm and became one of the most successful players on the PGA Tour.
Clashing interests at play with media obligations
The Live From desk reacts to Collin Morikawa explaining why he didn't talk to media after losing the Arnold Palmer and discussing the delicate line players have to walk talking with the media and protecting themselves.
TPC Sawgrass returns charming tree on sixth hole
The iconic tree on TPC Sawgrass's sixth hole had to be removed, but with the help of science, a new tree with similar characteristics has taken its place, giving golfers something to think about while teeing off.
McGinley’s sees wins in his unity proposal
Paul McGinley outlines his proposal for unity between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Where McGinley sees both sides benefiting from his plan, Brandel Chamblee finds issues.
Tiger suffers ‘huge setback’ with Achilles injury
Tiger Woods announces that he has undergone surgery after rupturing his left Achilles tendon in his return to training. The Live From crew discusses how this impacts not only Tiger's upcoming season, but his career.
Scheffler: Playing golf like ‘looking in a mirror’
Two-time Players champion Scottie Scheffler reflects on what was one of the best tournaments of his career last year at TPC Sawgrass, and discusses the unique challenges of the course as he prepares to defend his titles.
Epic moments from No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass
Ahead of The Players Championship, look back on some of the most memorable shots over the years from the 17th hole on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
Monahan’s tone takes ‘dramatic’ shift on PIF talks
Todd Lewis and Rex Hoggard analyze the "dramatic" shift in Jay Monahan's tone when addressing PIF talks and the what the PGA Tour could expect if a deal does not materialize.
Monahan reaffirms ‘commitment’ to unifying golf
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan takes questions from reporters at The Players Championship, expanding on pace-of-play initiatives, the state of PIF negotiations, and much more.