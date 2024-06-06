Watch Now
Schauffele happy with good score despite B-game
Xander Schauffele examines how his short game helped him overcome inconsistent ball-striking during the first round of the Memorial Tournament.
Up Next
Schauffele happy with good score despite B-game
Schauffele happy with good score despite B-game
Xander Schauffele examines how his short game helped him overcome inconsistent ball-striking during the first round of the Memorial Tournament.
Hovland’s ‘game has improved’ ahead of repeat bid
Hovland's 'game has improved' ahead of repeat bid
After a stunning comeback victory at the Memorial last year, Viktor Hovland, coming off his best performance of the year at the PGA Championship, will try to go back-to-back this weekend.
Morikawa eyes a spot on Team USA ahead of Olympics
Morikawa eyes a spot on Team USA ahead of Olympics
With two weeks left until the Team USA golf roster is finalized, Collin Morikawa speaks on how he seeks another opportunity at the Olympics while in contention for the final spot.
Timeline since PGA Tour, LIV merger announcement
Timeline since PGA Tour, LIV merger announcement
The Golf Central crew takes a look back on the sequence of events over the past year since the June 6th announcement of the partnership between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
Hovland looks to take over Muirfield Village again
Hovland looks to take over Muirfield Village again
Muirfield Village Golf Club is always one of the toughest venues on the PGA Tour, but can Viktor Hovland win in back-to-back years at the Memorial Tournament?
Reevaluating the ‘clumsy’ PGA Tour-PIF talks
Reevaluating the 'clumsy' PGA Tour-PIF talks
One year after the bombshell announcement, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look back at the proposed deal involving the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, discussing the progress that must be made.
Nicklaus discusses Memorial Tournament date change
Nicklaus discusses Memorial Tournament date change
Jack Nicklaus addresses the media to discuss the Memorial Tournament being a week before the U.S. Open, the state of LIV Golf and how he feels about the stability of the game in 2024.
Hovland reflects on road to Memorial Tournament
Hovland reflects on road to Memorial Tournament
Coming off a third place finish at the PGA Championship, Viktor Hovland joins Golf Today to share how he will look to defend his title at the Memorial Tournament.
Best bets for the Memorial Tournament
Best bets for the Memorial Tournament
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter discuss the best bets for the upcoming Memorial Tournament, including Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa.
Scheffler ‘very focused’ after recent distractions
Scheffler 'very focused' after recent distractions
Scottie Scheffler spoke to Golf Today about his mental strength and focus after navigating a hectic month ahead of the Memorial Tournament.
French reflects on mental health in golf
French reflects on mental health in golf
Golf writer and creator of Monday Q Info Ryan French joins Golf Today to discuss mental health in golf, particularly addressing Grayson Murray's passing and ways we can help others deal with mental struggles.