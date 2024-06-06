 Skip navigation
AUTO: JUN 11 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Betting NASCAR: Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma
_DSC7521-Edit.jpg
Meet the 29-year-old biology teacher who will compete in U.S. Open at Pinehurst
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round One
PGA champ Xander Schauffele rides good vibes, hot putter to opening 68 at Memorial

nbc_dps_reggiemillinterview_240606.jpg
Evaluating Hurley’s potential fit with Lakers
nbc_dps_genoauriemmainterview_240606.jpg
Auriemma: Hurley could win ‘a lot of’ NBA titles
nbc_ten_gauffvsswiatekhl_240606.jpg
HLs: Swiatek sweeps through Gauff at French Open

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Schauffele happy with good score despite B-game

June 6, 2024 03:11 PM
Xander Schauffele examines how his short game helped him overcome inconsistent ball-striking during the first round of the Memorial Tournament.
