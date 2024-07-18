 Skip navigation
Top News

The 152nd Open - Day One
Who is Open Championship leader Dan Brown?
The 152nd Open - Day One
Tiger Woods ‘didn’t do a whole lot’ well in shooting 79 at The Open
Nigeria v Mali - FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament
Embracing Heritage: Promise Amukamara and the Evolution of Nigerian Basketball

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheopen_brysondechambeau_240718.jpg
Rd. 1 conditions ‘a difficult test’ for DeChambeau
nbc_golf_lftheopen_justinthomas_240718.jpg
Thomas sets personal best first round at The Open
oly24_wpw_ashleighjohnsonfeature_FINAL.jpg
Johnson a pillar to Team USA’s water polo success

Lowry 'played my own game' in Round 1 of The Open

July 18, 2024 03:21 PM
Shane Lowry recaps his opening-round 66 at The Open Championship and how he "played my own game" en route to his impressive score.