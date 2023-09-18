Watch Now
Lewis balances motherhood, Solheim Cup and golf
Stacy Lewis talks with Amy Rogers and Anna Jackson about helping dreams come true while captaining the U.S. Solheim Cup team and the struggles of being a professional athlete and mother.
Washington State looking good for bettors
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas like Washington State's chances against Oregon State at home for bettors.
Smith: Nobody has a brand like Sanders in Colorado
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the significance behind Deion Sanders' brand in Colorado and why "everybody wants a piece" of what he has built in the short-term.
Is the Colorado Buffaloes’ success real?
Dan Patrick recaps Colorado's win against Colorado State and how Henry Blackburn's hit on Travis Hunter should be reassessed in the future.
Expectations for Lewis, Thompson at Solheim Cup
Kay Cockerill joins Golf Today to preview the captain's matchup at the Solheim Cup, how Lexi Thompson can rebound from recent struggles, and what to expect from the rookies.
Why Europe are the favorites in 2023 Solheim Cup
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to explain why Europe are the 'favorites' in the 2023 Solheim Cup and discuss what the U.S. team should do with the struggling Lexi Thompson.
Hojgaard expects ‘draining’ walk at Marco Simone
Ryder Cup rookie Nicolai Hojgaard talks about the importance of having the Team Europe at the BMW PGA Championship and what he expects from his first Ryder Cup in Rome.
Penn State D stands tall while Allar struggles
Matt Cassel, Joshua Perry and Ahmed Fareed look at how the Penn State defense stepped up when quarterback Drew Allar had trouble finding his rhythm.
Garcia facing ‘reality’ of Ryder Cup ineligibility
Golf Today breaks down Sergio Garcia reportedly attempting to pay outstanding fines for Ryder Cup eligibility and why "this is the reality" of having gone to the LIV Tour.
OSU vs. ND will be a ‘measuring stick’ game
Ahmed Fareed, Matt Cassel and Joshua Perry discuss what they saw out of Ohio State against Western Kentucky as well as what the Buckeyes' upcoming game against Notre Dame means for both them and the Fighting Irish.