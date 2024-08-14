 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Scott Dixon - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m91759.jpg
IndyCar at World Wide Technology Raceway: How to watch on USA, Peacock; start times; schedules
Bobby Massa.jpg
Bobby Massa teaches people to hit bombs; at age 36, he’s still mashing at U.S. Amateur
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Previews
Hideki Matsuyama tells reporters he was robbed during post-Olympic layover in London

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_homaintv_240814.jpg
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an ‘honor’
nbc_golf_gt_mcilroypresser_240814.jpg
McIlroy looking to ‘get over the line’ at FedExCup
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240814.jpg
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Round 1

August 14, 2024 05:45 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the opening round of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
nbc_golf_usamrdof64_240814.jpg
8:26
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Round 1
nbc_golf_jimgallagher_240813.jpg
8:14
Gallagher: Amateurs play at a higher level now
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_240812.jpg
5:48
Malixi was ‘magical’ in U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_uswa_champrd_240811.jpg
3:48
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship
nbc_golf_uswa_semihlv2_240810.jpg
3:03
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_womensamateurehl_240809.jpg
5:06
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_uswomensameteurV2_240808.jpg
7:21
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round 2
nbc_golf_usward64_240807.jpg
4:50
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round 1
nbc_golf_seniorwomensopen_240804.jpg
8:15
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_womenssenioropenrd3_240803.jpg
5:05
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3
