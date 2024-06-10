 Skip navigation
Top News

tai.jpg
NCAA champ Hiroshi Tai, who spent over a year on warship, gunning for U.S. Open title
Jim Valvano
10 members of NC State’s 1983 national champions sue NCAA over name, image and likeness compensation
Todd Pletcher
Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher among 4 new members named to HISA horsemen’s advisory group

Top Clips

nbc_golf_harrington_240610.jpg
Harrington at WGHOF: ‘Everything is possible’
nbc_golf_west_240610.jpg
Wie West, Lopez pay homage to LPGA founders
nbc_golf_sandrapalmerspeech_240610.jpg
Palmer takes her place in World Golf Hall of Fame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Relive Payne Stewart's win at the 99th U.S. Open

June 10, 2024 07:56 AM
Relive Payne Stewart's final round of the 99th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in North Carolina for his third career major title.
nbc_golf_adamscott_240610.jpg
3:22
Scott happy to make 92nd straight major tournament
nbc_golf_pinehurst_240610.jpg
8:21
How Pinehurst became ‘the home of American golf’
nbc_golf_wagner_240610.jpg
6:08
Wagner analyzes how to attack Pinehurst’s greens
nbc_golf_greens_240610.jpg
1:55
Players struck by speed of greens at Pinehurst
nbc_golf_1999usopenhls_240610.jpg
24:35
Relive Payne Stewart’s win at the 99th U.S. Open
nbc_golf_pinehurstscheffler_240609.jpg
3:42
Scheffler’s distance control a boon at U.S. Open
dnp_nbc_golf_pga_usopen2005ehl_240607.jpg
20:17
Relive Campbell’s extraordinary 2005 U.S. Open win
nbc_golf_kaymerusopen2014_240605.jpg
20:01
Relive Kaymer’s victory at the 2014 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gld_johnchinintv_240603.jpg
2:31
Chin emotional after qualifying for U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gld_longestdayhl_240603.jpg
13:35
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open qualifying
