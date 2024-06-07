 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 - Qualifying
Saturday schedule at Sonoma Raceway for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark makes seven 3-pointers, scores 30 points to lead Indiana over winless Washington 85-83
Rimas Sports' Bad Bunny
Baseball players’ union alleges employees at Bad Bunny agency offered improper inducements

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethcut_240607.jpg
Spieth’s wrist may continue causing him trouble
nbc_golf_gc_scottiereact_240607.jpg
How Scheffler’s course management is so ‘spot on’
nbc_golf_gc_americanfamilyrd1hl_240607.jpg
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 - Qualifying
Saturday schedule at Sonoma Raceway for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark makes seven 3-pointers, scores 30 points to lead Indiana over winless Washington 85-83
Rimas Sports' Bad Bunny
Baseball players’ union alleges employees at Bad Bunny agency offered improper inducements

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethcut_240607.jpg
Spieth’s wrist may continue causing him trouble
nbc_golf_gc_scottiereact_240607.jpg
How Scheffler’s course management is so ‘spot on’
nbc_golf_gc_americanfamilyrd1hl_240607.jpg
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Relive Campbell's extraordinary 2005 U.S. Open win

June 7, 2024 09:00 AM
After making the 2005 U.S. Open through qualifying, Michael Campbell stayed strong through Sunday and held off Tiger Woods to win his first and only major championship at Pinehurst.
Up Next
dnp_nbc_golf_pga_usopen2005ehl_240607.jpg
20:17
Relive Campbell’s extraordinary 2005 U.S. Open win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kaymerusopen2014_240605.jpg
20:01
Relive Kaymer’s victory at the 2014 U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gld_johnchinintv_240603.jpg
2:31
Chin emotional after qualifying for U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gld_longestdayhl_240603.jpg
13:35
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gld_johnbodenhamer_240603.jpg
9:25
Bodenhamer: U.S. Open the ‘ultimate meritocracy’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gld_omarmoralesintv_240603.jpg
2:15
Morales details ‘grind’ to qualify for U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gld_davisbeatsscott_240603.jpg
7:14
Davis shares emotions of qualifying for U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gld_williemackintv_240603.jpg
1:43
Mack ready to prove himself at U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gld_harryhiggsintv_240603.jpg
1:49
Higgs ‘elated’ after qualifying for U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gld_justinlowerintv_240603.jpg
2:04
Lower: Qualifying for U.S. Open means ‘everything’
Now Playing