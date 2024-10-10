 Skip navigation
nbc_pff_ndstanford_241009.jpg
How to watch Stanford vs Notre Dame college football: Start time, TV and streaming info for Week 7 matchup
Miller Moss
No. 4 Penn State makes the long trip to USC with a chance to crush the slumping Trojans’ season
Ryan Day
No. 2 Ohio State meets No. 3 Oregon in big game with future implications for both

nbc_cbb_washingtonmbb_sprinkleint_241010.jpg
Sprinkle looks to continue success at Washington
oly_fswom_liu2022interview.jpg
Liu reflects on 2022 Figure Skating Worlds bronze
nbc_roto_galaxybrains_241010.jpg
NFL QBs most under threat to lose starting job

Osobor takes unique game to Washington, Big Ten

October 10, 2024 04:34 PM
Washington's Great Osobor talks about the lessons he has taken while transitioning from England to the U.S. as well as moving on to the Huskies alongside coach Danny Sprinkle.