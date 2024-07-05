Deegan continues to 'get the job done'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Genesis Scottish Open full field: Rory McIlroy returns to defend title
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Buffalo Sabres acquire forward Ryan McLeod in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
Spieth focusing on improvement at John Deere
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Genesis Scottish Open full field: Rory McIlroy returns to defend title
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Buffalo Sabres acquire forward Ryan McLeod in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
Spieth focusing on improvement at John Deere
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Deegan continues to 'get the job done'
July 5, 2024 07:20 PM
Ricky Carmichael joins SMX Insider to discuss Haiden Deegan's dominance in the 250 class, explaining why the 18-year-old can thrive in a variety of environments and circumstances.
Close Ad