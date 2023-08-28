 Skip navigation
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame’s long travel day foreshadows Sundays off all season; DT Gabriel Rubio injures knee
calum_hill_1920_file.jpg
DFS Dish: Omega European Masters
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
IndyCar points, results after World Wide Technology Raceway
IndyCar points, results after World Wide Technology Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_t2rnewvliv_230828.jpg
Takeaways, controversy from Liverpool's comeback
nbc_pl_t2rarsvful_230828.jpg
Is Arteta messing with Arsenal's winning formula?
nbc_pl_t2rbouvtot_230828.jpg
Postecoglou 'totally changed the outlook' at Spurs

Watch Now

Hartman explains rib bone necklace he wears

August 28, 2023 02:24 PM
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman joins the Dan Patrick Show to recap the Irish's win over Navy in Ireland, discuss his journalism ambitions, and explain his decision to transfer.