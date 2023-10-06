 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_gawia_worlds_bilesfloor_231006.jpg
Simone Biles wins sixth gymnastics worlds all-around title, ties record
nbc_pst_arsmancity_231005.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 8
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two
Fresh off Ryder Cup win, Matt Fitzpatrick leads Dunhill Links Championship

Top Clips

Steph_CP3.jpg
Assessing Warriors’ chemistry with addition of CP3
Stewart_Wilson.jpg
Previewing WNBA ‘super team’ finals: Aces-Liberty
nbc_golf_niiiceshotcurrytiger_231006.jpg
Curry recreates Tiger’s famous stinger shot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_gawia_worlds_bilesfloor_231006.jpg
Simone Biles wins sixth gymnastics worlds all-around title, ties record
nbc_pst_arsmancity_231005.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 8
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two
Fresh off Ryder Cup win, Matt Fitzpatrick leads Dunhill Links Championship

Top Clips

Steph_CP3.jpg
Assessing Warriors’ chemistry with addition of CP3
Stewart_Wilson.jpg
Previewing WNBA ‘super team’ finals: Aces-Liberty
nbc_golf_niiiceshotcurrytiger_231006.jpg
Curry recreates Tiger’s famous stinger shot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: France v. Italy, Rugby WC

October 6, 2023 05:02 PM
Relive the best moments from France and Italy's matchup at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.