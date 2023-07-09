 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_atw100_nationals_230707.jpg
2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Atlanta Xfinity results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
John Hunter Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Atlanta in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_nba_summerleaguereax_230708.jpg
Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_230708.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_haleyhemric_230708.jpg
Haley, Hemric left frustrated after OT restart

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

oly_atw100_nationals_230707.jpg
2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Atlanta Xfinity results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
John Hunter Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Atlanta in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_nba_summerleaguereax_230708.jpg
Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_230708.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_haleyhemric_230708.jpg
Haley, Hemric left frustrated after OT restart

Watch Now

'Magnificent' Smalley catches fire at John Deere

July 8, 2023 10:28 PM
Alex Smalley's ball-striking helped him climb the John Deere Classic leaderboard. Will he finish the job on Sunday?
nbc_golf_livefromjohndeerehl_230708.jpg
4:20
Todd, Smalley make most of Rd. 3 at John Deere
nbc_golf_pga_brendontoddbirdie_230708.jpg
1:11
Todd nails 45-foot putt for birdie and solo lead
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd3hl_230708.jpg
11:31
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd2hl_230707.jpg
8:53
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_livefromjohndeererecap_230706.jpg
4:54
Jonas Blixt leads John Deere Classic Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_230706.jpg
10:14
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_graysonmurrayintv_230706.jpg
1:33
Murray looks to build on strong Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_yuanbirdie_230706.jpg
0:20
Yuan chips in from bunker for birdie on No. 16
nbc_golf_pga_murrayeagle_230706.jpg
0:22
Murray makes stunning eagle at John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_aiath_pebblecompanyv2_230706.jpg
3:31
12 teams set to compete in ‘All in at The Hay’
nbc_golf_aiath_riceandsorenstam_230705.jpg
2:05
Rice, Sorenstam, Hamm talk support of girls golf
nbc_golf_livefrom_minaharigaeintv_230705.jpg
9:11
Harigae takes Pebble familiarity into Women’s Open
