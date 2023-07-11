 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
Tennis: Australian Open
Vondrousova wins final five games to reach Wimbledon semifinals by beating Pegula
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Nine - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ukrainian mom Elina Svitolina upsets Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nbadebuts_230711.jpg
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
nbc_golf_robertmacdermottft_230711.jpg
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott
nbc_dps_patfitzgeraldfired_230711.jpg
Tracing the timeline of Fitzgerald’s firing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
Tennis: Australian Open
Vondrousova wins final five games to reach Wimbledon semifinals by beating Pegula
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Nine - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ukrainian mom Elina Svitolina upsets Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nbadebuts_230711.jpg
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
nbc_golf_robertmacdermottft_230711.jpg
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott
nbc_dps_patfitzgeraldfired_230711.jpg
Tracing the timeline of Fitzgerald’s firing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Setting stage for PGA Tour Capitol Hill hearing

July 11, 2023 10:05 AM
NBC News Senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake joins Rich Lerner and Golf Central from Washington D.C. to discuss the prominence of the July 11 hearing and the questions PGA representatives will face.
Up Next
nbc_golf_robertmacdermottft_230711.jpg
7:04
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott
Now Playing
nbc_golf_alexfourieftrfullversion_230710.jpg
20:31
Unredeemable: The Alex Fourie Story
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jodibalsamintv_230710.jpg
12:18
Balsam analyzes PGA and LIV senate hearing Tuesday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannintv_230710.jpg
5:55
Nichols has ‘newfound appreciation’ for Corpuz
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pureinsurance_230710.jpg
5:09
Biggest takeaways from First Tee participants
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonintv_230710.jpg
8:50
Harmon highlights his journey coaching Fowler
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_adaptiveopen_230710.jpg
6:04
U.S. Adaptive Open comes to Pinehurst No. 6
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_allisencorpuzdisc_230710.jpg
4:39
Corpuz’s future is bright following USWO title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_johndeerefinrdlites_230709.jpg
4:51
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_230708.jpg
1:16
‘Magnificent’ Smalley catches fire at John Deere
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefromjohndeerehl_230708.jpg
4:20
Todd, Smalley make most of Rd. 3 at John Deere
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_brendontoddbirdie_230708.jpg
1:11
Todd nails 45-foot putt for birdie and solo lead
Now Playing