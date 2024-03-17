Watch Now
Villa waste opportunity in draw with West Ham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard reflect on Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against West Ham and discuss Villa's outlook after dropping points in consecutive weeks.
PL Update: VAR denies Hammers late-winner v. Villa
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze West Ham's controversial draw against Aston Villa, where VAR played a major role late in the second half as both sides share the points at London Stadium.
Zaniolo tucks away Villa’s equalizer v. West Ham
Nicolo Zaniolo finds space inside the box and blasts Aston Villa level against West Ham in the second half at London Stadium.
Antonio’s header gives West Ham lead v. Villa
West Ham finally get on the board as Michail Antonio's diving header finds the back of the net to give the Hammers a 1-0 lead over Aston Villa at London Stadium.
Forest ‘will probably get a points deduction’
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Nottingham Forest's potential points deduction for an alleged breach of Profit and Sustainability rules.
Newcastle could look at Mourinho to replace Howe
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to share the latest news regarding Eddie Howe's future as manager at Newcastle as the Magpies continue to struggle this season.
Fulham’s Robinson blitzes Tottenham’s defending
Robbie Earle hits the tactics board to analyze Fulham's attacking full-back play led by Antonee Robinson, who feasted on Tottenham's lackluster defending at Craven Cottage.
PL Update: Fulham shock Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap Saturday's slate of action including Fulham's stunning win over Tottenham, Burnley's monumental win over Brentford
Robinson praises Muniz’s ‘heart’ and work ethic
Antonee Robinson praises Fulham teammate Rodrigo Muniz's stellar performance against Tottenham at Craven Cottage.
Frank blames red card for Brentford’s loss
Thomas Frank speaks to the media following Brentford's 2-1 loss to Burnley at Turf Moor in Matchweek 29.
Postecoglou: Spurs ‘lacked conviction’ v. Fulham
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou explains what went wrong for Spurs in a shocking 3-0 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Fulham stun ‘complacent’ Tottenham in 3-0 win
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Fulham's impressive 3-0 win over Tottenham and praise Rodrigo Muniz's man of the match performance at Craven Cottage.