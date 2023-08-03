Is Sweden a good matchup for USWNT in last 16?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Supercross: Colt Nichols to join Beta Motorcycle factory team in 2024
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?
Annie Cory
,
Annie Cory
,
Top Clips
Unpacking PGA Tour designated events with cuts
All eyes on Oregon with Pac-12’s future in limbo
Messi making ‘historic moments’ with Inter Miami
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Supercross: Colt Nichols to join Beta Motorcycle factory team in 2024
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?
Annie Cory
,
Annie Cory
,
Top Clips
Unpacking PGA Tour designated events with cuts
All eyes on Oregon with Pac-12’s future in limbo
Messi making ‘historic moments’ with Inter Miami
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Is Sweden a good matchup for USWNT in last 16?
August 3, 2023 01:04 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview the United States' first knockout round test since limping out of Group E, as the USWNT face old rivals Sweden in the round of 16.
Close Ad