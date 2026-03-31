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Brad Underwood waited 26 years for a Division I job. Now in Year 39, he has Illinois in Final Four

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Top News

Jim Nill
Dallas Stars give GM Jim Nill a 2-year contract extension before 5th playoff appearance in a row
Andrew Painter
Phillies’ prized pitching prospect Andrew Painter set for MLB debut following Tommy John surgery
Brad Underwood
Brad Underwood waited 26 years for a Division I job. Now in Year 39, he has Illinois in Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_roto_anthonyedwards_260331.jpg
What Edwards’ return means for Wolves, fantasy
nbc_roto_parkermessick_260331.jpg
Messick’s start vs. LAD puts him on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_lancemccullersjr_260331.jpg
McCullers Jr. worth adding after nine-K outing

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Stewart's top moments from Detroit Supercross

March 31, 2026 12:48 PM
James Stewart counts down his "Stewmendous" moments from the eleventh round of Supercross in Detroit.

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