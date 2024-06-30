 Skip navigation
Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romagna - Day Four
Marcel Siem birdies last and then birdies first playoff hole to win Italian Open
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 2
Pogacar takes the yellow jersey Stage 2 of Tour de France; only Vingegaard can keep up
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings

nbc_cyc_tdf_stg2finish_240630.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish
oly24_atwlj_trials_hunterreax.jpg
Track and field’s power couple celebrates Olympic
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg2crash66kmcrash_240630.jpg
Van Aert, De Plus crash during Stage 2

Vingegaard 'super happy' with Tour de France start

June 30, 2024 12:02 PM
Jonas Vingegaard reflects on the opening two stages of the 2024 Tour de France and his comeback from injury, before the studio crew analyze the Danish star's performance so far.